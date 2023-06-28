WARREN — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team got off to a little bit of a slow start Tuesday evening in Warren, but once the runs started to come it proved to an avalanche as DuBois came away with a 24-1, 4-inning victory in the opening round of the District 10 Tournament.
DuBois found itself in a game through two innings as it held a 3-1 lead against host Warren. However, that’s when the flood gates opened as DuBois scored 22 runs on 13 hits between the third and fourth innings to break the game wide open.
All told, DuBois racked up 16 hits — an attack led by Mason Blasco, who went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Teammate Hank Benton was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Atley Palumbo (2-for-2), Everett Reiter (2-for-3) and Colton Michaux (2-for-3) also had multiple hits for DuBois.
Reiter had two RBIs — one of six DuBois players to collect two or more RBIs in the lopsided victory.
Blasco was the recipient of all that offense, as he teamed up with Cam Gasbarre to throw a two-hitter.
Blasco tossed the first three innings to get the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out three and walking three. Gasbarre finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth, striking out the final two batters he faced.
With the win, DuBois advanced in the winner’s bracket and will play on Saturday against either St. Marys or Punxsutawney, which blanked Kane, 10-0 in 4 innings, on Tuesday. That final first-round winner’s bracket game will be played Thursday in St. Marys.
DuBois jumped on Warren starter Reed Fitzgerald for three runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday at Betts Jackson Field.
Palumbo led off the game with a single and promptly stole second. He scored moments later on a Benton single to center. Benton was then thrown out trying to steal second before Fitzgerald got a strikeout.
Blasco jump-started a two-out rally with a single to center and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. He then took third on a wild pitch and scored when the throw went into left field to make it 2-0.
DuBois wasn’t quite done in the inning though, as Jordan Lockett then drew a walk. He stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an error to put DuBois up 3-0.
Warren tried to answer in the bottom half of the first against Blasco, loading the bases with one out a pair of walks and a Fitzgerald single.
However, Blasco got Jack Abplanalp to foul out to first baseman Ryan Mitchell before left field ran in to snah a line drive off the bat of Glade Rulander to end the inning with the bases loaded.
Fitzgerald then kept DuBois off the board in the second, while Warren got a run back when Lulke Baxter drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a two-out error to make it 3-1 game.
DuBois’ offense then really got rolling in the third as it scored six runs on five hits while batting around to grab control of the game at 9-1.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Palumbo and Benton and a Rocco Morelli walk. That free pass ended Fitzgerald’s day on the mound, as Warren went to Parker Stanton in relief.
He was greeted rudely by Blasco, who promptly smacked a two-run double right-center. Stanton countered with a strikeout, but a walk by Owen Bundy loaded the bases for Mitchell, who ripped a two-run single for a 7-1 lead.
Everett Reiter followed with a walk of his own to reload the bases before DuBois scored a run on an error on a throw to home on a fielder’s choice. Michaux capped the inning two batters later when he beat out an infield single with two outs to plate DuBois’ ninth run.
DuBois then flashed some leather to open the bottom of the third as second baseman Benton made a nice diving catch in shallow right field for the first out. That played proved key, as Warren put two on with two outs by way of an error and walk.
Blasco quickly got out of the mini-jam though, as Mitchell fielded a sharp grounder at first and stepped on the bag for the final out.
DuBois then out the game out of reach as it exploded for 16 runs on eights in the fourth in an inning when it nearly batted around its 12-man lineup twice.
Walks also hurt Warren in the frame, as DuBois drew nine free passes off three different pitchers.
Palumbo walked twice and scored twice in the fourth, as did Morelli and Bundy, who walked four times in the game and scored three runs.
Blasco and Reiter and Michauz each had singles the first time through the order in the fourth, with the big hit being a two-run single by Owen Dennison.
Palumbo’s second walk of the inning forced in a run before Benton smacked a two-run single to center, which led to Warren’s second pitching change of fourth.
After Morelli drew a walk, Blasco blasted a two-run triple to right-center, while Lockett ripped a RBI triple inside the the third-base line into the left field corner. Reiter capped the huge fourth inning with a two-run single of his own to set the eventual final score at 25-1.
Warren dropped into the consolation bracket, where it plays Saturday against the loser of the Punxsy-St. Marys game.
DUBOIS 25,
WARREN 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 306 (16) — 25
Warren 010 0 — 1
DuBois—24
Atley Palumbo cf 2421, Hank Benton 2b 4233, Rocco Morelli ss 1300, Mason Blasco p-3b 4444, Jordan Lockett eh-lf 3312, Owen Bundy c 0300, Ryan Mitchell 1b 2212, Everett Reiter lf-eh 3122, Owen Dennison 3b 3112, Colby Shick eh-rf 3000, Colton Michaux rf-eh 3121, Cam Gasbarre eh-p 2100. Totals: 30-24-16-17.
Warren—1
Evan Wilcox 1b-eh 2000, Ackron Hoisington ss-c 1000, Reed Fitzgerald p-eh-1b 2010, Max Papalia 3b 0000, Jack Abplanalp c-ss 2000, Glade Rulander cf-p 2000, Luke Baxter rf 1100, Jasen Walters 2b-p-cf 2000, Parker Stanton 3h-p 0000, Trae Craddock lf 1000, Case Neal eh-2b 1000, Marcus Williams eh-rf 1010. Totals: 15-1-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 2, Warren 5. LOB: DuBois 8, Warren 7. 2B: Blasco. 3B: Blasco, Lockett. HBP: Papalia 2 (2 by Blasco). SB: Palumbo. Lockett 2, Bundy. CS: Benton (by Abplanalp).
Pitching
DuBois: Mason Blasco-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Cam Gasbarre-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R. 0 BB, 2 SO.
Warren: Red Fitzgerald-2+ IP, 5 H. 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Parker Stanton-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Jasen Walters-1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Glade Rulander-1/3 P, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blasco. Losing pitcher: Fitzgerald.