DUBOIS — Coming off a tough loss to St. Marys Saturday, the DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team bounced back Monday with a 7-2 victory against Kane at Way Memorial Field to stay alive in the District 10 Tournament.
DuBois jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the firs — getting RBI singles from Rocco Morelli and Ryan Mitchell — and made that lead stand up, thanks in large part to a strong relied outing from Hank Benton. The righty tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking just one.
The DuBois offense backed Benton by adding on single runs in the third and fourth before tacking on two more big insurance runs in the sixth. DuBois finished with six hits, by six different players, with five different players knocking in a run. Owen Bundy led the way with three RBIs despite him not having one of those six hits.
Next up for DuBois is a matchup at Punxsutawney this evening, with the winner advancing to Friday’s loser’s bracket final against either Bradford or St. Marys. Punxsy stayed alive with a 9-2 victory Monday in a 4-inning game shortened because of rain.
DuBois wasted little time grabbing control of things Monday.
Atley Palumbo led off the game with a walk, then quickly took second on a wild pitch and stole third. He then scored on a Morelli single with one out. Mason Blasco followed with a single of his own and wound up at second on a throw to third to try to get Morelli. Jordan Lockett was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
That brought Bundy to the plate, and he drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Morelli. Mitchell then delivered a single to center that plated Blasco. However, Lockett was thrown out at home trying to score as well as DuBois led 3-0. Kane starter John Nelson then got a strikeout to end the inning and strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
Kane tried to counter in the bottom of the first as Christian Zelznik reached on a leadoff error and Mason Myers doubled after a strikeout to put runners on second and third. However, DuBois starter Colby Shick halted any thoughts of a rally there with back-to-back strikeouts to quickly end the inning.
Nelson responded with a fast top of the second, as Kane turned an inning-ending double play on a liner to short after Owen Dennison had reached on an error to open the frame.
Kane then got to Shick in the bottom of the second.
Hoyt Wooward led off the inning with a single and promptly stole second. Shick countered with his fourth strikeout, while Morelli made nice diving catch at shortstop for the second out. Just when it looked like DuBius might get out of the inning, and error prolonged it and allowed Woodward to score in the process.
Breeze Nelson followed with a walk, with DuBois deciding to make a pitching change at that point. Benton came on and was greeted rudely by Zelznik, who smacked a single to right to score Andrew Clabaugh — who had reached on the error — to make it 3-2.
That proved to be Kane’s last run of the game, though, as Benton got Nelson to fly out out center to end the inning and kept Kane off the board from there.
Meanwhile, DuBois added runs in the third and fourth.
Palumbo got things started in the third with an infield single with one out. He took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a double to left by Benton.
Lockett led off the fourth with a triple to deep center and quickly scored on a a Bundy groundout to make it 5-2.
That proved to be enough for Benton, who held Kane in the middle innings.
Myers did reach out a leadoff error in the third but was thrown trying to steal second by Bundy. Benton worked around a two-out single in the fourth.
Kane tried to make some noise in the fifth as Breeze Nelson reached on an error to open the inning and Zelznik singled. DuBois responded with three straight outs, getting a popup, fielder’s choice and finally a Benton strikeout to end the frame with runners on the corners.
DuBois then pushed two more runs across in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 7-2.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs as Benton was in the foot, Morelli walked and Blasco reached on an error. After a strikeout, Bundy drew his second bases-loaded walk of the game to force home Benton.
Kane reliever Myers then snagged a liner off the bat of Mitchell for the second out, but Reiter worked another walk that scored Morelli before Nelson got out of the jam.
After seeing a lead erased in the sixth inning Saturday by St. Marys, things started a little nervous for DuBois again in the bottom of the sixth Monday as Briden Avenali walked and Woodward reached on an error.
However, a mound visit by manager Luke Bundy calmed down his team, and DuBois quickly got out of the mini-jam.
Morelli fielded a grounder at and hustled to tag the second base bag for the first out on a force play, then Benton struck out Brady Rook before hauling in a popup off the bat of Clabaugh to end the game.
DUBOIS 7,
KANE 2,
Score by Innings
DuBois 301 102 — 7
Kane 020 000 — 2
DuBois—7
Atley Palumbo cf 2210, Hank Benton 2b-p 2111, Rocco Morelli ss 2211, Mason Blasco 3b 3110, Jordan Lockett lf-eh 2110, Owen Bundy c 1003, Ryan Mitchell 1b 3011, Everett Reiter eh-lf 2001, Owen Dennison eh 1000, Colby Shick p-eh 2000, Colton Michaux rf 2000, Cam Gasbarre eh-2b 2000. Totals: 24-7-6-7.
Kane—2
Christian Zelznik c-2b 3021, John Nelson p-ss 3000, Mason Myers ss-p 3010, Chase Olson 1b 3000, Briden Avenali cf 2000, Hoyt Woodward 2b-c 3110, Eli Alderton lf-eh 3000, Brady Rook rf-lf 3010, Andrew Clabaugh 3b 3100, Breeze Nelson eh-rf 1000. Totals: 27-2-5-1.
Errors: DuBois 5, Kane 3. LOB: DuBois 8, Kane 9. DP: DuBois 0, Kane 1. 2B: Benton; Myers. 3B: Lockett. HBP: Benton (by Myers), Lockett (by Nelson). SB: Palumbo; Woodward. CS: Myers (by Bundy).
Pitching
DuBois: Colby Shick-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Hank Benton-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, SO.
Kane: John Nelson-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Mason Myers-2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Benton. Losing pitcher: Nelson.