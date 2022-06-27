PORT ALLEGANY — The DuBois Minor League All-Star softball team used patience at the plate and dominant pitching performance from Joanna Hayes Saturday to open District 10 Tournament play with a lopsided 15-0, 3-inning victory against Potter/McKean in Port Allegany.
Hayes tossed a three-inning no-hitter and faced the minimum nine batters in the mercy-rule victory. She struck out seven of those nine batters, with Potter/McKean managing to put a pair of runners on in the second.
Cailyn Ogden reached on a leadoff error, but special pinch runner Terilynn Lanton was promptly throw out trying to steal second by DuBois catcher Campbell Johnson. Marly Smith drew a two-out walk later in the second, then stole second but was throw out trying to take third when the throw got into shallow center field.
As for DuBois, it had just five hits on the day, but the team worked 16 walks off three different Potter/McKean pitchers on its way to ending the game early.
Capri Weyand had the big day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Hayes and Allie Kalgren each were 1-for-1 with two RBIs, while Johnson had the other DuBois hit.
The win puts DuBois into Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final against Punxsutawney, a game that will be played in DuBois. Punxsy notched an 18-0, 3-inning mercy-rule win vs. St. Marys Saturday morning.
DuBois won the pregame flip and was the home, and Hayes wasted little time setting the tone as she struck out the side in the first.
Her teammates then got her the lead in the bottom half the inning against Potter/McKean starter Piper Babcock.
Emery Tekely and Bryanna Wilmoth drew back-to-back walks top open the inning before Capri Weyand smacked a double to left to plate both runners. However, Weyand made too wide a turn around second on the throw back into the infield and was tagged out.
DuBois wasn’t done in the inning, though.
Johnson kept things going with a single to left, then stole second before scoring on a Hayes single to center. Hayes later scored on a double-steal with two outs as she swiped home as teammate Eberle Smochek stole second.
DuBois took that 4-0 lead into the second before breaking the game wide open with a huge 10-run inning. DuBois had just one hit in the frame — a RBI single by Weyand — and did the vast majority of its damage on 13 walks in the inning.
Hayes, Kenley O’Donnell, Smochek, Lizzie Lepionka, Kalgren, Wilmoth, Josie Knepp, Anna Cooper and Bailee Brubaker all drew free passes that forced home runners to put DuBois on the verge of the 15-run rule at 14-0. Wilmoth scored three runs after walking three times in the game
Potter/McKean finally got out of the inning when reliever Ogden got a popup for the third out to leave the bases loaded.
That only delayed the inevitable as DuBois pushed across its 15th run in the bottom of the third.
Smochek led off the inning with a walk. She took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a groundout by Lepionka. Kalgren then beat out an infield single that proved to be a walk-off hit as Smochek scored from third to set the final at 15-0.
Potter/McKean, which won its opener 25-14 against Bradford, drops in the losers’ bracket were it faces Warren in an elimination game on Monday.
DUBOIS 15,
POTTER/MCKEAN 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Potter/McKean 000 — 0
DuBois 4(10)1 — 15
* There was 1 out when game ended
Potter/McKean—0
Jocelyn Whitman 2b-3b 1000, Jaydin Parish 3b 1000, Terilynn Lanton spr-rf 0000, Lila Glascow c 1000, Cailyn Ogden ss-1b-p 1000, Kristina Houghtaling cf 1000, Marly Smith rf-lf 0000, Jaidyn Mahon 1b-p-1b 1000, Emmarie Whipple lf-rf 1000, Jill Taylor 2b 0000, Piper Babcock p-2b 1000. Totals: 8-0-0-0.
DuBois—15
Emery Tekely cf 1100, Bryanna Wilmoth 3b 0301, Capri Weyand ss 2123, Josie Knepp ph 0001, Campbell Johnson c 1210, Anna Cooper ph 0001, Joanna Hayes p 1212, Hailee Brubaker ph 0001, Kenley O’Donnell 1b 1101, Abegail Snell ph 1000, Eberlee Smochek rf 1201, Lizzie Lepionka 2b 2101, Allie Kalgren lf 1212. Totals: 11-15-5-14.
Errors: P/M 1, DuBois 1. LOB: P/M 0, DuBois 5. 2B: Weyand. SB: Smith; Tekely, Wilmoth, Johnson, Smochek, Kalgren. CS: Ogden (by Johnson).
Pitching
Potter/McKean: Piper Babcock-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO; Jaidyn Mahon-1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Cailyn Ogden-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Joanna Hayes-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.