ST. MARYS — It’s often said good teams find ways to win, and that’s just what the DuBois Minor League All-Star softball team has done in being road warriors in its march to the cha5
mpionship game of the District 10 Championship.
DuBois faced its toughest challenge yet Saturday afternoon at St. Marys but used aggressive base running captured its third straight road victory — this one a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Benzinger Park — despite being no-hit by Gia Straub.
DuBois mustered just four runners — on two walks, one hit batter and an error — and saw three of them work their way around the bases and eventually score on wild pitches.
That last of those runs came courtesy of JoJo Helm, who reached on an error to lead off the top of the sixth. She promptly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch as a teammate struck out. She then raced home on another wild pitch with two outs to put DuBois back up 3-2 before Straub recorded her third strikeout of the sixth to end the inning.
DuBois then got a huge defensive play in the bottom of the sixth before pitcher Avery Pfingstler stranded yet another runner in scoring position to end the game. The ability to Pfingstler and her defense to wiggle out of jams has been a key component to DuBois’ 3-0 start in District 10 play.
Saturday’s bottom of the sixth was the biggest example of that yet, given it’s importance in reaching the championship game as the undefeated team.
St. Marys Kara Fleming led off the inning and reached on an error — DuBois’ lone miscue of the day — and wound up at second base on the play. However, she was promptly erased off the bases as DuBois right fielder Lexi Glass caught a fly ball off the bat of Bethany Cunningham and threw to second to double-off Fleming, who had taken off for third when the ball was hit.
Still, St. Marys didn’t go away quietly as Ella Herzing drew a two-out walk, then stole second and third to put the tying run 60 feet away from scoring. Pfingstler left Herzing standing there, though, as she struck out Gabbi Mecca to end the game and send DuBois to the championship game.
Mecca was the ninth St. Marys runner Pfingstler left stranded on a base — a stat that has become key to DuBois’ success. In three games now, Pfingtler and her defense what left 27 runners on base. Meanwhile, DuBois has stranded just nine runners on base while outscoring its opponents 18-5.
Pfingstler’s ability to strike out batters is a big reason for that, along with the fact she seems to pitch even better once runner’s get on base. She allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits, six walks and two hits batters Saturday but also struck out 12. She now has 37 strikeouts in three games.
Straub wound up the hard-luck loser after tossing a no-hitter, She allowed three runs, two earned, while striking out 11, walking two and hitting one.
DuBois will now get its first home game of the tournament when it hosts the District 10 championship game Wednesday evening at Heindl Field at 6 p.m. DuBois will play the winner of Monday’s loser’s bracket final, which has Punxsutawney playing at St. Marys. Punxsy beat Bradford, 8-2, Saturday to stay alive.
With Straub and Pfingstler holding the opposition in check for most of Saturday, manufacturing a couple runs quickly became the priority for both teams.
St. Marys had the first chance to do that, as Straub led off the bottom of the first with a walk. She quickly went to second on a wild pitch and stole third with one out. However, she was stranded there as Pfingstler recorded her second strikeout of the game before third baseman Liza Gray caught a popup to end the inning.
DuBois then grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the second.
Rosie Helm led off the inning with a walk, and like Straub, took second on a wild pitch and stole third with one out. A wild pitch with two outs allowed Helm to race home though, as DuBois went up 1-0.
JoJo Helm then drew a two-out walk but was stranded at first. DuBois mustered just two base runners over the final four innings from there but made them count.
Meanwhile, St. Marys threatened in the bottom of the second.
Mecca drew a walk to open the inning before Pfingstler recorded a strikeout. Mecca then took second on a wild pitch and went to third on a bunt single by Payton Beimel, who kept running to second.
DuBois threw down to second as Mecca took off for home, and a strong throw back to the plate made Mecca pull up just short of home and try to get back to third. Catcher Rosie Helm ran her down and tagged her out, although Mecca likely would have been called out for being out of the baseline after turning around wide at the plate.
Pfingstler then walked Mya Floravit but got a strikeout to end the inning with runners on the corners.
DuBois doubled its lead in the second when Regan Kennis drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a pair of wild pitches before Straub retired the next three batters.
St. Marys finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the third.
Again it was a leadoff walk that started things — this one by Jill Cunningham. She promptly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch after Pfingstler recorded a pair strikeouts.
However, Straub helped her own cause when she beat out an infield single that scored Cunningham to make it 2-1. Straub stole second and took third on a wild pitch but was stranded there as Pfingstler ended the inning with another strikeout.
Straub then enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth, while her offense tied things up in the bottom of the fourth.
Herzing jump-started that rally with a single to left with one out before Mecca was hit by a pitch. Mecca later scored on a two-out wild pitch to knot things up at 2-2, but Pfingstler again left a runner at third with an inning-ending double play.
St. Marys then threatened again in the fifth, this time loading the bases on a Maddie Thorwart one-out walk and a Mila Thowart infield singe and Quinn Newell — both with two outs. Pfingstler once again came through with an inning-ending strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
That great escape set the stage for the decisive sixth inning that saw DuBois pull out the win.
DUBOIS 3,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 011 001 —:3
St. Marys 001 100 —:2
DuBois—3
GiGi Sachs ss 2000, Ana Cooper 1b 2000, Lexi Glass rf 2000, Rosie Helm c 1100, Avery Pfingstler p 2000, Liza Gray 3b 2000, JoJo Helm 2b 1100, Chloe Straub lf-eh-lf 2000, Regan Kennis cf 1100, Hailee Brubaker eh-lf-eh 2000, Alivia Barbey eh-lf-eh 1000, Aubree Wright eh-lf-eh 1000. Totals: 19-3-0-0.
St. Marys—2
Gia Straub p 2011, Kara Fleming 1b 3000, Bethany Cunningham ss-c 3000, Ella Herzing rf 2110, Gabbi Mecca 2b-ss 1000, Chloe Carlson lf 2000, Payton Beimel cf 2010, Mya Floravit eh-cf 1000, Maddie Thorwart c-eh 1000, Jill Cunningham eh-2b 1100, Mila Thorwart 3b 2010, Quinn Newell eh 1000. Totals: 21-2-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, St. Marys 1. LOB: DuBois 1, St. Marys 9. HBP: Mecca (by Pfingstler), Floravit (by Pfingstler). SB: R. Helm., J. Helm, Kennis; Straub 2, Herzing 2, J. Cunningham.
Pitching
DuBois: Avery Pfingstler-6 P, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 12 SO, 2 HB.
St. Marys: Gia Straub-6 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pfingstler. Losing pitcher: Straub.