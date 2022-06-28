BRADFORD — A strong start helped propel the DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team past Bradford, 15-5 in four innings, in the District 10 Tournament opener for both teams Monday night at Francis “Dude” Luzzi Memorial Field.
DuBois scored six times in the first two innings only to see Bradford respond with three runs in the bottom of the second.
However, DuBois countered with a huge seven-run top of the third that put the game out of reach against a scrappy Bradford squad. A two-run, two-out single from Axton Carr in the top of the fourth later put DuBois on the verge of a mercy-rule victory as it led 15-4.
Bradford fought for a run against Carr, who had just entered in relief of starter Landon Liddle, in the bottom of the fourth. But, that’s as close as the hosts got as DuBois finished off the game early to advance in the winners’ bracket.
Carr helped fuel the victory with a huge night at the plate. He finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Bryson Maicki was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Liddle and Roco Morelli both had two hits and knocked in a run.
Liddle got the win on the mound after tossing the first three ininngs. He allowed four runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out three and walking three.
DuBois, the visiting team, jumped on Bradford starter Kohen Pantuso for a pair a runs without a hit in the top of the first.
Carr got things started when he reached on an error with one out. Maicki then drew a walk before Dylan Colbey hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Maicki at second. Carr never stopped running on the play and scored from second.
Colbey, who took second on a late throw to the plate, then took off for third on a wild pitch and scored when the throw went down the left-field line.
Liddle then worked around a walk and single with two outs in the bottom of the inning before the DuBois offense extended the lead in the second.
Vince Davidson drew a leadoff walk and promptly took second on a wild pitch before Pantuso got two quick outs. That’s when Morelli ignited a two-out rally with a single that found its way through the right side of the infield and scored Davidson.
Liddle kept things going with a single of his own before a third single in a row by Carr plated Morelli. Maicki then capped the inning with a two-run double to left-center to make it a 6-0 game.
Just when ti looked like DuBois was in complete control, Bradford broke through with a three-run bottom of the second to make it a game at 6-3. Eli Haynoski had a two-run single in the frame, while Porter Gilligan plated the other run on a groundout.
DuBois didn’t seem phased by the Bradford outburst, as it responded with an even bigger one itself in the third.
Alex Lyle was hit by a pitch to start the third, then took second on a wild pitch. Vince Davidson followed with a single to left, and the left fielder tried to throw Davidson out at first. The throw was late and off the mark, which allowed Lyle to score.
DuBois then loaded the bases as Mason Blasco walked and Darin Herzing was hit by a pitch. That spelled the end for Pantuso, as Cooper Burns came on in relief and promptly got a strikeout. However, the rest of the inning didn’t go so well for the Bradford righty.
Liddle singled home a run before Carr plated two more on his second single of the game. Maicki then ripped a RBI single to center that chased home Liddle. Carr scored the seventh and final run of the inning on a wild pitch to put DuBois up 13-3.
Bradford got a run back in the bottom of the third as Burned belted a leadoff double and scored on a Buck Johnson groundout, but Carr countered with his two-out, two-run single in the fourth to make it an 11-run game at 15-4.
Bradford tried to extend the game in the bottom half of the inning, getting a two-out, RBI single from pinch-hitter Raiden Christjohn.
However, Carr stopped any thoughts of a rally there, as he got Burns to hit a grounder to Liddle at short to end the game. Liddle also opened the inning with a nice play at short He not only tracked down a ball that looked to be headed up the middle, but threw out Andrew Weart at first.
DuBois is back in action Friday at home against Punxsutawney in a winners’ bracket game. Punxsy blanked Ridgway, 10-0, in five innings Monday night.
DUBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 5, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 247 — 15
Bradford 031 1 — 5
DuBois—15
Landon Liddle p-ss 4221, Axton Carr ss-p 4335, Bryson Maicki 1b 3123, Dylan Colbey 3b 2101, Alex Lyle 2b 2100, Vince Davidson c 1210, Ryan Mitchell ph 1010, Max Sayers rf 1000, Mason Blasco ph-lf 1100, Owen Sweeney cf-spr 1100, Darin Herzing ph-lf 0200, Rocco Morelli lf-cf 2121, Owen Bundy ph-rf 1000. Totals: 23-15-11-11.
Bradford—5
Eli Haynoski 3b-ss-p-ss 3122, Porter Gilligan 2b-3b 3001, Wyatt Reid c-ss-p 1000, Kaiden Christjohn spr-ph 1111, Cooper Burns ss-p 3120, Buck Johnson lf 1000, Aiden Johnston 2b 1001, Abram Kuhn rf 1010, Kohen Pantuso p-lf 1000, gavin Weart ph 1000, Blake Luciano cf-c 2110, Magnus MIller 1b 0100, Andrew Wright ph 1000. Totals: 19-5-7-5.
Errors: DuBois 2, Brad 2. LOB: DuBois 4, Brad 5. DP: DuBois 1, Brad 1. 2B: Maicki; Burns, Kuhn. HBP: Lyle (by Pantuso), Herzing (by Pantuso).
Pitching
DuBois: Landon Liddle-3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Axton Carr-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bradford: Kohen Pantuso-2+ IP, 5 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB; Cooper Burns-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Eli Haynoski-1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Wyatt Reid-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Liddle. Losing pitcher: Pantuso.