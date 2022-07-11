DUBOIS — The DuBois Minor League baseball All-Stars doubled down on Punxsutawney in a rematch between the two teams on Saturday, scoring the same number of runs as they did in the first contest for a 10-3 win in the District 10 knockout round final played in DuBois.
DuBois overcame a sluggish start and forced Punxsy to strand seven base runners in the first three innings while limiting them to just one run in that stretch. Offensively, the host scored in each of its final four trips to the plate after being blanked in the first.
Landon Liddle led the offensive charge for DuBois with an inside-the-park home run, a triple, a single and two RBIs. Bryson Maicki added three hits of his own, including a pair of triples, had an RBI and scored three runs, and Dylan Colbey had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Alex Lyle tripled and drove in two runs, Vince Davidson singled and Axton Carr added an RBI.
Lyle proved to be an effective starter for DuBois, earning the win by allowing one run on two hits and three walks over three innings. Colbey allowed just two unearned runs in two innings of hitless relief, and Mason Blasco pitched a scoreless sixth to close things out.
Punxsy had just three hits — singles by Brad States, Jace Kerr and Jet Riley. Kerr also walked twice, and Jennings Stamler drove in one run.
Kerr pitched the first 2-1/3 innings for Punxsy, allowing six runs, four earned, on seven hits, and Gavin Miller came on in relief to pitch the final 2-2/3 innings, allowing four runs, only two earned, on two hits and a walk while fanning five.
Punxsy came out of the gates firing with hits in its first two plate appearances, but went on to strand three runners and only score one run. States dropped a single into right-center to lead things off before Kerr singled to left. The runners moved up on a passed ball, and States scored when Stamler grounded into a fielder’s choice.
After that, Miller walked and Paul Zimmerman was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Lyle dug deep and struck out the next two to limit the damage to one run.
DuBois’ home half of the first inning was brief despite a leadoff single by Liddle. Punxsy starter Kerr then struck out Carr and shortstop Stamler turned a nifty 6-3 double play on a grounder up the middle to retire the side in order.
In the bottom half of the second, DuBois took the lead for good with a pair of runs on a pair of hits. Maicki opened things with an infield single, and after Colbey singled to put a pair on the pond and the two executed a double steal, they both scored when Lyle reached on a throwing error to make it a 2-1 game.
The DuBois bats really came to life in the third inning, as the hometown sluggers belted three triples and plated four runs. Liddle led things off with a three-bagger to the gap in left-center, and he scored on an RBI groundout by Axton Carr.
Vince Davidson singled next, then scored on a triple to right-center by Maicki, and after Colbey reached on an error, Lyle tripled to left to bring him in and make it a 6-1 game.
DuBois’ offense was more muted in the fourth inning, except for one big bang off the bat of Liddle, who ripped a liner deep to right-center — and as the ball rolled to the fence, Liddle sprinted all the way around for an inside-the-park home run to make it 7-1.
Punxsy put together one last effort in the fifth inning, despite not recording a hit, as Miller reached on an error and Matley walked with one out before both runners advanced and came in to score on a total of three pitches to the backstop, making it 7-3.
DuBois responded to Punxsy’s pair by putting up three more insurance runs in the home half of the fifth thanks to a leadoff triple by Maicki and a pair of Punxsy errors.
Maicki scored when Colbey reached on an error, then Colbey scored when Lyle did the same. Lyle advanced to third on a passed ball and after Ryan Mitchell walked, Lyle scored on a double steal while Mitchell was thrown out at second, setting what would prove to be the final, 10-3.
Riley led off the top of the sixth with a single to center — Punxsy’s first hit since the first inning — but a fine defensive play by Carr at shortstop resulted in a line-drive putout and a 6-3 double play for his eighth assist, as Riley overran the bag running back to tag up.
Blasco closed things out by recording the game’s final out himself on a soft pop fly off the bat of Kerr, and the DuBois team celebrated a 10-3 victory on a sunny summer day on their own field.
With the loss, Punxsy is eliminated, while DuBois earns a rematch with the only remaining undefeated team, St. Marys, in the championship game tonight. St. Marys would claim the District 10 title with a win tonight, while DuBois needs to win two games to battle back through.
DUBOIS 10,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Score by innings
Punxsy 100 020 — 3
DuBois 024 13x — 10
DuBois—10
Landon Liddle 2b-3b 3231, Axton Carr ss 3001, Vince Davidson c 2010, Owen Bundy ph 1000, Bryson Maicki 1b 3331, Dylan Colbey 3b-p 3312, Alex Lyle p-2b 3112, Mason Blasco rf-p 1000, Rocco Morelli ph-cf 1000, Max Sayers cf 1000, Ryan Mitchell ph 1000, Daren Herzing lf 2000. Totals 26-10-9-7.
Punxsy—3
Brad States cf-rf 2110, Jace Kerr p-ss 2010, Jennings Stamler ss-cf 3001, Gavin Miller rf-p 2100, Paul Zimmerman 2b 2000, Jackson Matley lf 1100, Nolan Martino c 2000, Blake Hughes 3b 2000, Chandler Neal 1b 1000, Greyson Kendra ph 1000, Jet Riley ph 2010, Blake Bargerstock ph 1000, Ethan Smith ph 1000. Totals 22-3-3-1.
Errors: Punxsy 4, DuBois 3. LOB: Punxsy 8, DuBois 2. 3B: Liddle, Maicki 2, Lyle. HR: Liddle. SB: Kerr, Stamler, Miller, Zimmerman, Maicki, Colbey 2, Lyle. HBP: Zimmerman (1st by Lyle), Matley (3rd by Lyle).
Pitching
DuBois: Alex Lyle-3 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 HB, 4 SO; Dylan Colbey-2 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 SO; Mason Blasco-1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Jace Kerr-2.1 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 4 SO; Gavin Miller-2.2 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lyle. Losing pitcher: Kerr.