PUNXSUTAWNEY — Base running played a key part in the runs that crossed the plate in Tuesday’s District 10 Minor League All-Stars softball game between DuBois and Punxsutawney at Harry Doerr Field. Of the 12 runs scored, there two RBIs on the night — one for each team and both were groundouts — as DuBois scored eight of its nine runs via a wild pitch for a 9-3 victory over Punxsy.
Between the raindrops and a 30-minute rain delay, DuBois pitcher Avery Pfingstler threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and the three runs. While she walked 10 and hit three batters, Pfingstler also struck out 11 — many of which came in crucial points of the contest.
Punxsy was able to load up the bases in the bottom of the second, third and fourth innings. Of those three innings, they scored just once as Molly Reed crossed home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth. In the second and third innings, the bases were loaded with two outs as Pfingstler struck out the third out. And in the fourth, Punxsy loaded them up with one out and Pfingstler again struck out the next two to get out of the jam as Punxsy stranded a dozen runners on the night.
After Punxsy won the coin flip to be the home team, DuBois took just three batters to make it a 1-0 contest. Gigi Sachs led off with a walk and would then take second base with Pfingstler at the plate — as Pfingstler’s groundout moved Sachs to third. As Lexi Glass was up, Sachs then scored on a wild pitch for the initial run of the contest.
Punxsy would answer right back and tie things up in the bottom of the first inning as Brooklyn Lydic led off with a walk and then got to second on a wild pitch with Keaton Sutter at the plate. Sutter’s groundout to second base allowed Lydic to get to third as Harper Ryen then grounded out to shortstop, allowing Lydic to make it home to tie things up at 1-1.
But as soon as that play ended, the rains that moved in the area picked up and it led to a 30-minute delay. After the delay, Punxsutawney pitcher Lydic was able to settle down in the second inning and Pfingstler got out of her first bases-loaded jam as the score was still 1-1 heading into the top of the third.
DuBois then took a 2-1 lead as Hailee Brubaker reached on an error to lead off, then moved to second and third on two wild pitches. That set up DuBois’ lone RBI on the day as Aubree Wright hit a hard grounder to first to bring Brubaker home to give the visitors a lead they’d keep the rest of the game.
Punxsy then capitalized as Sachs struck out and Alivia Barbey tried reaching home, but Lydic was able to make the tag as catcher Bailey Griffith flipped her the ball for the unorthodox double play.
Harper Peterson’s single off of Pfingstler with two outs in the bottom of the third loaded the bases but Pfingstler then struck out Griffith to get out of the inning.
DuBois made it 3-1 ballgame in the top of the fourth as Rosie Helm scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
Punxsutawney got the deficit back to just one as Raea Davis scored on a wild pitch with no outs. With Molly Reed already on base and now with one out, Pfingstler hit Olivia Shrekengost and Madison Covatch on back-to-back pitches to load up the bases. But from there, Pfingstler struck out Avery Fisher and Mia Magagnoti to get out of the bases-loaded jam for the third consecutive inning.
DuBois was able to score three runs in the top of the fifth to give itself some breathing room before also scoring three more in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
After reaching on an error, Liza Gray scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. Two batters later, Ana Cooper scored via the wild pitch again for the three-run DuBois lead. Lydic was then able to strike out Brubaker and Barbey before Regan Kennis, who had an infield single to reach base, scored on another wild pitch as the score sat at 6-2.
Sachs led off the top of the sixth with a perfectly placed bunt for a single and then took second base via defensive indifference and stole third with Pfingstler at the plate. A wild pitch then plated Sachs for the second time on the evening as DuBois led 7-2.
Four batters later, DuBois made it 8-2 as Pfingstler scored on a wild pitch. After Lydic struck out Chloe Straub and Jojo Helm, the team’s ninth and final run cross the plate — this time it was Glass on a wild pitch as DuBois made it 9-2.
Punxsutawney would also give itself another run via the wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth as Reed made it home, but DuBois then held on for the 9-3 victory.
The win moves DuBois into the winners bracket finals at St. Marys on July 1 as St. Marys defeated Kane, 12-0, in four innings to earn Saturday’s matchup.
Punxsy’s loss moves them to an elimination game at Potter/McKean on Thursday.
DuBOIS 9,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 101 133 — 9
Punxsy 100 101 — 3
DuBois—9
GiGi Sachs ss 2210, Avery Pfingstler p 2100, Lexi Glass rf 1110, Rose Helm c 3100, Chloe Straub lf-eh 2000, JoJo Helm 2b 3000, Liza Gray 3b 3100, Ana Cooper 1b 1110, Regan Kennis cf 2110, Hailee Brubaker eh-lf 2100, Alivia Barbey eh 1000, Aubree Wright eh 2001. Totals: 24-9-4-1.
Punxsutawney—3
Brooklyn Lydic p 2110, Keaton Sutter 3b 2000, Harper Ryen 1b 2000, Harper Peterson 2b 2010, Bailey Griffith c 3000, Molly Reed ss 1200, Raea Davis cf 3000, Lila Emhoff lf-eh 1000, Olivia Shrekengost eh 1000, Madison Covatch eh-lf 0000, Avery Fisher eh 2000, Mia Magagnoti rf 1000. Totals: 20-3-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 2, Punxsy 3. LOB: DuBois 4, Punxsy 12. DP: DuBois 0, Punxsy 1. SB: Pfingstler 2, Sachs, Glass, Straub, R. Helm; Reed, Peterson, Magagnoti. HBP: Magagnoti (by Pfingstler), Emhoff (by Pfingstler), Shrekengost (by Pfingstler).
Pitching
DuBois: Avery Pfingstler-6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 11 SO, 3 HB.
Punxsutawney: Brooklyn Lydic-6 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pfingstler. Losing pitcher: Lydic.