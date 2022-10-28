KANE — The DuBois Lady Beavers middle school cross country team took runner-up honors on Saturday at the Northwestern PA Middle School Championship at Kane High School.
The Lady Beavers finished second with a team score of 92, with Clarion-Limestone taking top honors with a 60. Other local schools included Brockway placing fifth and Punxsutawney finishing seventh.
Addison Love paced the Lady Beavers, finishing fifth overall with a 13:11. Teammate Sierra Sell was 16th with a 14:05, followed by Miley Geibel (23rd, 14:18), Nora Hanley (29th, 14:47), Taylor Roy (45th, 15:30), Emma Roy (51st, 15:54), Riley Peters (61st, 16:51) and Taylor Scolese (80th, 19:17).
Brockway’s Hayden Shick led the Lady Rovers in seventh with a 13:25 as teammate Izzy Keister was ninth with a 13:33. Other Lady Rovers included Cheyanne Ciaramella (25th, 14:41), Ariana Carlini (44th, 15:20), Louisa Chen (59th, 16:36) and Ella Thompson (77th, 18:40).
Punxsy had 12 runners take part on the girls’ side, with Samantha Case finishing 26th with a time of 14:29 to lead her squad. Amyah Young-Rosey was 28th with a 14:43 while Breeana Bergreen was 32nd (14:57), Jorja Ansinger was 49th (15:54) and Cheyenne Gervasoni was 62nd (16:57.
St. Marys, Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic also had girls take part but did not have enough for a team score.
Lady Dutch Anna Porkolab led her team in 31st with a 14:51 and was followed by three other Lady Dutch runners — Keira Assalone (36th, 15:06), Violet Eckels (37th, 15:06) and Brooke McNell (82nd, 20:56).
Danielle Perri was the lone Lady Cardinal, finishing 56th with a 16:11. Also the lone representative, but for the Lady Crusaders, was Stella Stebick, finishing 60th with a 16:38.
For the boys, St. Marys and Punxsy were the only area teams able to qualify for a team score, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively, as Bradford took the overall win.
Elk County Catholic’s Jay Vollmer led the area, finishing ninth with a time of 12:27 — he was also the lone ECC representative.
The Dutchmen were led by Carter Dynda in 19th with a time of 12:54. Others included Ryan Penn (43rd, 14:34), Gavin Henry (46th, 14:40), Jonathan Farabaugh (52nd, 15:20) and Ayden Majchrzak (66th, 17:17).
Punxsy was led by Harper Cameron (44th, 14:34), followed by Kamm Browning (48th, 14:54), Daegen States (56th, 15:31), Christian Gambino (61st, 16:40) and Brayden Riggie (68th, 19:19).
Ridgway had three boys take part in Liam Macer (23rd, 13:11), Beau Schrieber (35th, 14:01) and Brayden Walters (68th, 18:59).
DuBois had two runners — Adam Kozak was 30th (13:35) and Josiah Moore was 36th (14:07) — while Brockway’s lone runner for the boys was Riley Miles in 54th with a 15:22.