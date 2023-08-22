DUBOIS — A new year has brought with it new optimism for the DuBois football program, but for the Beavers to enjoy success this season head coach TJ Wingard and his staff will need a host of young and inexperienced players to step up.
That’s because DuBois lost 18 seniors to graduation, a year after seeing 16 players move on from the program, and has just 13 seniors — including one who suffered a season-ending injury Saturday — on the current roster entering Friday’s season opener at Karns City.
Overall numbers are not a problem for Wingard though, as his squad stands at 68 players. However, 43 of those players are either freshmen or sophomores.
“We have 68 kids on the roster, but only 25 of the them are juniors or seniors,” said Wingard. “So, we are very young and I think it might take a couple weeks to figure some things out (position-wise). Maybe some (younger) guys will surprise us.
“What I saw in camp was those older guys were really good mentors. And man, we had a really good camp. Some of these younger guys have stepped up, and it feels like everyone is getting along. The kids are really working together and helping each other. It was a good ‘team’ couple of weeks for sure.”
Offensively, DuBois lost a ton of skill position guys — players who accounted for 85.3 percent of the team’s rushing yards, 60 percent of the receiving yards and 70.4 percent of the total points scored.
Gone are four of the team’s top five rushers in Dalton Yale (504 yards, 3 TDs), Austin Henery (393 yards, 6 TDs), Cam-Ron Hays (288 yards, 6 TDs) and Brendan Orr (134 yards, 2 TDs).
Senior Garret Nissel (27 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs) is back to lead the ground attack along with juniors Danny Dixon and Carter Wilson. Dixon saw action in five games a year ago and had seven carries for 54 yards a score. Wilson, a starter on defense, didn’t have a varsity carry on offense.
On the outside, DuBois also lost three of its top receiving targets in Hays, Orr (18-123, 1 TD) and Garrett Frantz (7-109, 2 TDs).
Hays, who opened last season as the Beavers’ quarterback (66 of 117, 596 yards, 6 TDs, 6 interceptions), wound up being the team’s leading receiver (21-372, 2 TDs) after making a position change in the last month of the season.
Receiver is one position where DuBois does return some experience, as the duo of senior Kaden Clark (25-199, 4 TDs) and junior Nathan Kougher (21-276, 3 TDs) return after being key targets a season ago.
Senior Drew Cook was slated to be in the mix at receiver but was injured in the team’s scrimmage at Altoona Saturday and appears to be out for the season.
Others who expect to see time at receiver are juniors Carter Vos, Brysen Delaney, Isaiah Korney and sophomores Samson Deeb, Nick Roman, Walker Thomas and Jonathan Reed. The only player from that group with a varsity catch is Delaney (1 for 7 yards).
“During our 7 on 7s in the summer and in camp, Clark and Kougher have definitely been doing their thing,” said Wingard. “But, Carter Vos has stepped up, and Isaiah Korney is doing a great job for sure, as has Brysen Delaney. If you go even younger, Nick Roman, Walker Thomas and Johnny Reed have all been in the mix.
“We’re obviously unproven on the field and we’re young. Some kids have some things to prove, but they have no choice because they have to play because we’re so young.”
The person throwing them the ball is also back in sophomore Trey Wingard, who took over the full-time quarterback as a freshman late in the season. Wingard, who some other action earlier in the year, completed 54 of 93 passes for 749 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Wingard will be backed up by senior Landon Schrock.
Protecting those skill players will be an offensive line that looks to be led by the senior duo of Zack Gallagher and Ja’Reese Stowe. Also in the mix in the trenches are fellow seniors Ryan Clark, Nick Nicastro, Tycen Roy, junior Bryson Billock and sophomore Noah Crawford.
That same group will man the trenches on the defensive side, along with Schrock who will be a defensive end/linebacker hybrid. Schrock led the team with five sacks last year, while Gallagher (39 tackles, 3 sacks) and Stowe (39) were amongst the team’s top tackler.
The Beavers did lose leading tackler Yale (88) to graduation, but Wilson (76) and Nissel (52, 3 sacks) — who were second and third — return to lead the linebackers.
Also in the mix at linebacker are senior Kyle Crusan (8 tackles, 2 interceptions), Billock (5 tackles), Delaney (3 tackles) and Korney among others.
“We have a good mix on the defensive line with Stowe and Schrock and guys like Gallagher, Nick Nicastro and Tycen Roy and Noah Barr coming in as well,” said Wingard. “They will be rotating on both sides of the ball, and I feel like there is some depth there.
“At linebacker, we have Wilson and Nissel back, and they were among our leading tacklers last season. Add Crusan, Korney and some other guys there, and I think we can be good, but we have to prove ourselves.”
In the secondary, DuBois lost the likes of Hays (19 tackles, 1 Int.), Orr (49 tackles), 2 Ints.) and Frantz (13 tackles), but do return Kaden Clark (13 tackles) and Kougher (11 tackles). That duo will be joined by youngsters like Dixon, Vos, Deeb and Walker Thomas.
Nissel will once again handle the punting duties (38.8 average on 22 punts), while senior Edward Burkett and junior Isaac Brigger will take over the kicking duties from the graduated Cullen McAllister (29 points — 23 PATs, 2 field goals).
Despite all the young guys who will be thrown into the fire, Wingard believes his team can find success this year as long as they clean some things up and have slight change in mentality.
“The last two years we went 10-12, but if you take a combined 10 plays out of some of those 12 losses and two plays a game go different ... instead of 10-12, man we could be 16-6, 15-7 maybe, just on 10 total plays,” said Wingard. “It really came down to in past we couldn’t get over the play that just happened, and our goal as coaches, and the kids, this year is if a bad play happens, you just forgot about because you have to do the next play.
“We just have to execute just a little bit better. If those couple plays a game change, those seasons are way different. I think these kids can do that and change that mentality (of moving on) because of the leadership and accountability they have already been showing.”
Between the varsity and junior high levels, Wingard will be assisted by Shawn McCleary, Todd Stiner, Ryan Benson, Rick McClelland, Clicker Clark, Paul Butler, Rob Hanzely, Shawn Hanzely, Matt Roush and Jordan Frano.
Butler (2011 DuBois grad) and Frano (2019 DuBois grad) are the newcomers. Butler, who spent some time on NFL rosters with the Raiders and Patriots, will help at the varsity level with the receivers and offense, while Frano is coaching at the junior high level.
ROSTER
Seniors: Edward Burkett, Kaden Clark, Ryan Clark, Drew Cook, Kyle Crusan, Jonathan Farabaugh, Zack Gallagher, Rasedin Leonard, Nick Nicastro, Garret Nissel, Tycen Roy, Landon Schrock, Ja’Reese Stowe.
Juniors: Hunter Allman, Noah Barr, Bryson Billock, Isaac Brigger, Brysen Delaney, Danny Dixon, Alex George, Isaiah Korney, Nathan Kougher, Owen McCleary, Carter Vos, Carter Wilson.
Sophomores: Bailey Brubaker, Landen Buchanan, Noah Crawford, Samson Deeb, Evan Dixon, Antonio Giambanco, Jaxson Hanzely, Tyler Hanzely, Harvey Klinger, Camdyn Long, Ben McConnell, Jonathan Reed, Ryan Richardson, Nick Roman, Alex Sago, Walker Thomas, Blake Wadding, Brody Ward, Colden Webster, Ryan Wildnauer, Trey Wingard.
Freshmen: Josiah Brackman, Nathaniel Clark, Wes Clyde, Adam Drahushak, Aaron Eberly, Brady Glass, Keegan Gregory, Kamden Haag, Easton Harris, Bryson Kail, Keagan Kematick, Hayat Muhammed, AJ Prouty, Dalton Reasinger, Ethan Risch, Joey Ruscitti, Landon Schaffer, Ryan Shelley, Easton Shilala, Colton Stubbs, Seth Wilmoth, Landon Yohe.