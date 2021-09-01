DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beaver netters took a 4-3 victory Tuesday afternoon against Bradford after sweeping the singles matches.
“Everyone came through in straight sets,” DuBois coach Joshua Reed said of the team’s singles victories. “We’ve definitely been seeing steady progress throughout the season with our limited practice schedule ... All things considered, I think they’re doing great this season.”
DuBois’ No. 1 player Grace Askey took down Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard, 6-2, 6-2. In the No. 2 matchup, Cassie Lanzoni defeated Alisiya Dansberger 6-3, 6-0.
“It kind of comes down to — in a season as short as the girls’ tennis season — offseason practice a lot,” Reed said. “So you can tell which ones were working in the offseason to get better. We just don’t have enough practices to bring everyone up to that level. And Grace and Cassie definitely put in the effort during the summer.”
Things didn’t go as smooth for the No. 3 matchup, as DuBois’ Jessica Hnat had to work for it against Bradford’s Jaylee Koppenhaver. Hnat was able to take the first set 7-5 after it was 5-5 at one point. But in the second set, Hnat picked up the win with a 6-3 victory in straight sets.
While Laken Lashinsky cruised to a 6-1 victory in the first set over Lilly Kemick, the Bradford Lady Owl battled back in the second set and was ahead before Lashinsky was able to get a 7-6 win — thus DuBois was up 4-0 and officially clinched the match.
“Laken is a little sporadic,” Reed said. “Her highs are very high and her lows are kind of low. She’s a sophomore though and we’ve got plenty of time to work on that. I can’t wait to see what kind of player she can become.”
For doubles, the No. 3 matchup saw Bradford get on the board as the duo of McKayla Irons and Sydney Hamer beat the DuBois team of Maddie Brantley and Kara Miller in a hard-fought 8-6 final.
With the Lady Owls only having six players, Hillyard and Dansberger teamed up in the No. 1 doubles matchup to play Bri Quairiere and Jade Suhan, as the Lady Owls took down Quariere/Suhan 8-1. The No. 2 doubles match then saw Koppenhaver and Kemick team up to beat Hailey Donahue and Liz Coleman 8-0.
Reed said his team was ready to play Tuesday in ideal conditions for once.
“This is the first very fair-weather day we’ve had,” Reed said. “Every other day has either been raining or scorching hot. So the girls were in high spirits to play.”
The win gives DuBois back-to-back wins on consecutive days, as they took a 6-1 win against Johnsonburg on Monday.
The win puts the DuBois netters at a 2-3 record on the year.
“It’s nice to have this momentum after starting out the season a little rocky with an 0-3 start,” Reed said.
The Lady Beavers will take to the court once again on Thursday as they travel to play Brockway.
“I think we stand a very fair chance of (a win),” Reed said. “I think we’ve had some of our more difficult opponents early on in the season. St. Marys is traditionally our toughest opponent in District 9. Hollidaysburg — being in District 6 — they are always a challenge. So we got a few of the tougher matches right out of the gate. I think that kind of fired the team up.
“So I’m sure the girls are excited for this win and they’re ready to go into Brockway and really dig down into practice and correct the mistakes that we need to correct — keep the momentum moving forward.”
DuBOIS 4,
BRADFORD 3
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Tylin Hillyard, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Alisiya Dansberger, 6-3, 6-0.
3. Jessica Hnat (D) def. Jaylee Koppenhaver, 7-5, 6-3.
4. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Lilly Kemick, 6-1, 7-6.
Doubles
1. Hillyard/Dansberger (B) def. Bri Quairiere/Jade Suhan, 8-1.
2. Koppenhaver/Kemick (B) def. Hailey Donahue/Liz Coleman, 8-0.
3. McKayla Irons/Sydney Hamer (B) def. Maddie Brantley/Kara Miller, 8-6.