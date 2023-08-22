DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team opened up the season with a hard-fought, 4-3, victory over Elk County Catholic on Monday at the DuBois Area High School.
DuBois did its damage in singles — taking three out of four from the Lady Crusaders while ECC took two of three in doubles.
“I usually expect the ECC match to be close,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “We’ve gone back and forth with both the girls and the boys teams. They usually have one of the larger teams we play against. That being said, we have the largest teams that I’ve ever worked with (with a roster of 21 girls this year) so I’m excited to work with this team. We’ve got a young team, too, and a lot of these players are going to be around for multiple seasons. I’m excited to start out with a victory.”
Elk County Catholic jumped out of the gates first and got on the board with an 8-2 win at doubles No. 3 as the team of Crystal Hanes and Grace Ames took down the DuBois duo of Lauren Trudell and Alexia Austin. But after that, DuBois reeled off three straight victories via its top three singles in Cassie Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky and Kara Miller.
Lashinsky took care of business first at No. 2 singles, taking down ECC’s Sarah Hasselman, 6-0, 6-1, to tie things up at 1-1. About 10 minutes later, DuBois the lead — and took it for good — as Miller defeated Lady Crusader Anna Biondi, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3 singles. Shortly after that, Lanzoni won No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-2, victory over Megan Emmert.
“The singles players have worked really hard over the summer,” Reed said. “I know I’ve had several open practices over the summer for the community where many of these athletes have showed up quite frequently. And I know a lot of them are going out of their way (during the offseason) to practice tennis. Our top three singles are all noticeably stronger than they were last year — especially our No. 2 singles, Laken (Lashinsky). She’s been putting in a lot of work — not just on the courts but she’s been doing other workouts, weights, cardio, anything that she can to get better.”
With DuBois holding a 3-1 lead and needing one more win in the next three matches, the Lady Crusaders didn’t go away quietly as Melena Piccirillo picked up the lone ECC singles win at No. 4, dispatching Lauren Kennedy, 6-3, 6-1.
Both teams then started No. 1 and No. 2 doubles as Lanzoni and Lashinsky teamed up at No. 1 and was able to pick up the much-needed match, defeating Emmert and Hasselman, 8-1, to secure the overall victory.
Elk County Catholic then battled back — even with the overall win out of reach — as Piccirillo and Rachael Wolfe took down the team of Miller and Kennedy, 8-6, thus setting the final score at 4-3.
DuBois (1-0) is back on the courts on Thursday as they host St. Marys.
“That is also expected to be one of our tougher matches,” Reed said. “But after watching the athletes today, I have the utmost confidence that we can definitely give St. Marys a run for their money.”
Elk County Catholic (0-1) will try again for its first win of the year as they host Brockway today.
DuBOIS 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Megan Emmert, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Sarah Hasselman, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Anna Biondi, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Lauren Kennedy, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Lanzoni/Lashinsky (D) def. Emmert/Hasselman, 8-1.
2. Piccirillo/Rachael Wolfe (ECC) def. Miller/Kennedy, 8-6.
3. Crystal Hanes/Grace Ames (ECC) def. Lauren Trudell/Alexia Austin, 8-2.