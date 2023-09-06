DUBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team pulled out a tightly contested, 4-3, victory against Punxsutawney Tuesday on a sweltering day on courts at DuBois Area High School.
The teams agreed to play one 8-game pro-set matches instead of the customary best-of-3 because of the heat, and the match was ultimately decided by the first five matches to hit the courts at the same time.
DuBois won three of the four singles matches and also captured the No. 3 doubles contest for a 4-1 lead before Punxsy won the final two doubles to set the final.
“This meet was our most important so far.,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “Punxy was the team to beat, and DuBois stepped up to the challenge. The weather was abnormally hot and humid, especially for a September match.”
Before the start of the meet, the DuBois singles players suggested switch from a best of three set format to an eight game pro set. The Punxy singles players agreed, and so we altered the format.
Kara Miller got the Lady Beavers off and running with an 8-3 win at No. 3 singles against Rachael Porada, while teammate Laken Lashinsky won by that same score at second singles vs. Olivia Toven.
Lauren Kennedy secured a third singles win for DuBois by besting Lady Chuck Addie London, 8-6, at No. 4, while the Lady Beaver duo of Liz Coleman and Jade Suhan knocked off Olivia Smith and Lilly Gigliotti, 8-2, at third doubles.
“Kara Miller has really showcased our team’s depth this season,” said Reed. “She has consistently performed. The team is in good hands next year with her. Lauren Kennedy is more of a wild card, with higher highs and lower lows. She gained an early lead, but found herself in a tighter match at the end. She managed to endure the heat and clinch out an 8-6 win.
“Our tried and true No. 3 doubles team of seniors Liz and Jade secured another win for us, which was pivotal in deciding the meet.
“After three seasons of coaching, it’s beyond description to see the fruits of cultivating a team. Getting that 6-0 (record) and being the last undefeated team in D-9 is a testament to the dedication of the athletes and parents who make this possible. I am optimistic for the future of the team.”
Punxsy’s lone win in that opening set of matches came at No. 1 singles, where Emily McMahan outlasted Cassie Lanzoni, 8-6, in a back-and-forth matchup.
With the final outcome decided, DuBois head coach Joshua Reed played some reserves in the final two doubles matchups to get them some experience.
Punxsy’s Porada and Toven upended Sonia Parekh and Kendall Lashnisky, 8-3, at first doubles, while Lady Chucks London and Leanne Zampini topped Emma McCracken and Avelyn Goppert, 8-1, at No. 2.
“As always DuBois was a very strong team,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “Our girls all played well. Unfortunately, we just could not finish some of the close matches.
“We ended up playing 8-game pro sets due to the heat. Emily played a very close and long match, 1:30. Several of her rallies went on and on. The rest of the singles matches were all closer than the scores depict.
“In doubles, Rachael and Olivia Toven were able to come back from a 3-2 deficit and win. At two doubles, Leanne and Addie jumped out to a strong lead and never looked back. Again at three, even though we had a loss, the match was much closer than the score shows.
“Overall, Coach Good and I are very happy with tonight’s performances, and the progress the girls have made.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
DuBois plays at Elk County Catholic, while Punxsy travels to Brockway.
DUBOIS 4, PUNXSY 3
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 8-6.
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Olivia Toven, 8-3.
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Rachael Porada, 8-3.
4. Lauren Kennedy (D) def. Addie London, 8-6.
Doubles
1. Toven/Porada (P) def. Sonia Parekh/Kendall Lashinsky, 8-3.
2. London/Leanne Zampini (P) def. Emma McCracken/Avelyn Goppert, 8-1.
3. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan (D) def. Olivia Smith/Lilly Gigliotti, 8-2.