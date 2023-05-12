ST. MARYS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team fell in its regular season finale on Thursday to Elk County Catholic, 4-3.
“Our last regular season match of 2023 was a great finale,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “We were just shy of besting the undefeated ECC. We were lacking our No. 2 singles, Ben Gribik, and they were out their No. 3 singles (Cole Piccirillo). Despite both sides missing important players, the meet came down to the last doubles match with ECC edging out a victory.”
DuBois’ three victories saw two of those coming from Brohm Hemke, who defeated this year’s District 9 singles champion Cameron Klebacha at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-2.
“Brohm got his runback from the player who defeated him in the D-9 singles tournament,” Reed said.
Brohm then teamed with Jay Parekh at No. 1 doubles to defeat Anthony Messineo and Ben Reynolds, 9-7.
DuBois and ECC split singles as Messineo beat Parekh at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3. DuBois’ Jacob Loomis won at No. 3, defeating Douglas MacDonald, 7-5, 6-2, while ECC’s Owen Daghir got the win at No. 4, downing Aaron Webster, 6-1, 6-0.
“With his No. 2 singles debut, Jay put up a solid fight against ECC’s usual No. 1 player,” Reed said. “This was the most offensive match of the meet from both teams. With his No. 3 singles debut, Jacob managed to play one of his most consistent matches to take home a win. Aaron Webster had his second shot at playing singles. He pulled out all the stops, but ultimately fell.”
The Crusaders then took the final two doubles contests as MacDonald and Julian Funaki beat Loomis and Webster, 8-5, at No. 2 and Brayden Pistner and Frank Messineo beat Jack Stringer and Aiden Via at No. 3, 8-5.
“Jacob and Webby played their second doubles match together,” Reed said. “The set started out rough, but the two managed a mini comeback before falling. Freshmen Jack and Aiden put up a great fight. They found some great shots and picked up five games.”
DuBois finishes its regular season with a 4-5 record as ECC goes to 13-2. Both teams will have netters in Monday’s D-9 Class AA doubles tournament in DuBois.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Brohm Hemke (D) def. Cameron Klebacha, 7-5, 6-2.
2. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Jay Parekh, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Jacob Loomis (D) def. Douglas MacDonald, 7-5, 6-2.
4. Owen Daghir (ECC) def. Aaron Webster, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Hemke/Parekh (D) def. Messineo/Ben Reynolds, 9-7.
2. MacDonald/Julian Funaki (ECC) def. Loomis/Webster, 8-5.
3. Brayden Pistner/Frank Messineo (ECC) def. Jack Stringer/Aiden Via, 8-5.