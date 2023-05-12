DuBois’ Brohm Hemke, shown in action earlier this season, defeated Elk County Catholic’s Cameron Klebacha, 7-5, 6-2, at No 1. singles on Thursday and also teamed with Jay Parekh to defeat Anthony Messineo and Ben Reynolds at No. 1 doubles, 9-7. Unfortunately for DuBois, ECC would go on to win 4-3 in the Beavers’ regular season finale.