DuBOIS — It’s a historically small roster for the DuBois Beavers boys tennis team this season, as head coach Joshua Reed said that just seven netters will take to the court for the Beavers.
The Beavers enter 2023 with plenty of positions to fill as they lost its top four singles players in Cody Jaconski, Zach Johnson, John Miller and Houston Hemke to graduation while also losing an everyday doubles player in Aum Patel, also to graduation.
This year’s roster includes a lone senior in Aaron Webster, juniors Brohm Hemke, Ben Gribik and Jacob Loomis, sophomore Jay Parekh, and freshmen Jack Stringer and Aiden Via.
“Having three weeks of practice before our first match is great,” Reed said. “We have been able to touch all of the basics and get some singles and doubles match experience.”
Of the returnees, Hemke, Gribik and Parekh regular saw action in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles with Loomis mixing in.
Reed said Hemke will start out the year at No. 1 singles with Gribik at No. 3, Parekh at No. 3 and Loomis at No. 4.
“Brohm has big shoes to fill following Cody Jaconski,” Reed said. “I can tell he has expanded his toolkit since last season, where he was the fifth seed. Ben Gribik is a wall. Consistency goes a long way in high school tennis, and he is certainly consistent. Jay Parehk is a star in the making. He has the largest toolkit on the team, but lacks consistency. I have full confidence that he will conquer this weakness throughout the season and in the coming years.”
With Webster as the team’s lone senior as the fifth seed, Reed also expects good things from its two freshmen in Stringer and Via.
“Aiden Via and Jack Stringer are our newest members,” Reed said. “Though they are freshmen, they have participated in the summer program that I run with DAHS teacher Ms. Jen Keith. They both already have basic skills and only stand to get more competent as the season progresses.”
Reed said they’ll do their best that they can considering the small numbers this year.
“This year is definitely going to be a rebuilding year,” Reed said. “After graduating 13 veterans in the past two years, we will be looking for the next generation of passionate players to break through. The greatest strength our team has is the consistency and persistence of our top players.”
Although having seven players, Reed said, can also have its pros.
“One pro is that everyone will get to play varsity matches,” Reed said. “Another pro is the individual attention I am able to give to each athlete in practice.”
However, the small numbers also have its negatives — primarily if players end up injured.
“The big weakness is our lack of players,” Reed said. “If only two players are out for a given match, we automatically forfeit No. 3 doubles.”
Reed is the only member of the coaching staff as they started the season Monday at Hollidaysburg with a 7-0 loss.
“Holidaysburg is the strongest team in District 6,” Reed said. “It is always an uphill battle. After graduating our whole starting lineup from the previous season, this was even more so the case. Brohm, Ben, Jay and Jacob all got a taste of the level of tennis that is available to them with hard work.”
Hemke fell at No. 1 singles to Nathan Barton, 10-0, while Gribik fell 10-1 to Jadd Younes as No. 2. Parek and Loomis lost No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, 10-0 to Ben Johnson and Haddy Obeid.
In doubles, Collin Edgell and Michael Waibel defeated Hemke and Gribik at No. 1, 10-2. Felix Xu and Garrett Bouchard downed Parehk and Loomis, 10-0 at No. 2 and Jude Irwin and Aamir Azad completed the sweep by beating DuBois’ Webster and Stringer, 10-1, at No. 3.
“Despite the set score 0-10, Jay Parehk made Holidaysburg aware of his potential as a sophomore in a great struggle for the match by regularly frustrating Holidaysburg’s Ben Johnson,” Reed said. “Jack Stringer made his varsity debut alongside senior Aaron Webster, clinching out one game against Holidaysburg.”
DuBois is back on the courts today as they host Brockway.
“With our toughest match-up behind us, it is only up for the DuBois team,” Reed said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Aaron Webster. Juniors: Brohm Hemke, Ben Gribik, Jacob Loomis. Sophomores: Jay Parehk. Freshmen: Jack Stringer, Aiden Via.