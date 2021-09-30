DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team picked up a win on Senior Night Tuesday, beating Brockway 4-3.
“(Tuesday) we honored seniors Grace Askey, Jessica Askey, Maddy Brantley and Bri Quairiere,” DuBois coach Joshua Reed said.
In singles, DuBois’ Grace Askey beat Selena Buttery 3-6, 6-4 (10-5) in the No. 1 matchup. Brockway’s Taylor Rhed beat Cassie Lanzoni 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the No. 2 matchup.
For the No. 3 match, DuBois’ Laken Lashinsky beat Hannah Zucolotto 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) and Brockway’s Maci Dixon beat Jessica Hnat 6-3, 6-3 to split the singles matches.
DuBois then took two out of three in doubles, with Askey and Lanzoni beating Buttery and Rhed 8-3 and Lashinsky/Hnat beat Zucolotto/Dixon 8-4. In the third matchup, the Lady Rovers duo of Leah Trunzo and Emma Miller beat Brantley and Quairiere 8-4.
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Selena Buttery, 3-6, 6-4 (10-5).
2. Taylor Rhed (B) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
3. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Hannah Zucolotto, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
4. Maci Dixon (B) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Askey/Lanzoni (D) def. Buttery/Rhed, 8-3.
2. Lashinsky/Hnat (D) def. Zucolotto/Dixon, 8-4.
3. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller (B) def. Maddy Brantley/Bri Quairiere, 8-4.