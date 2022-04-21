BROCKWAY — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team was happy it finally got a match in on Wednesday en route to getting a 6-1 win on the road against Brockway.
“Out of 11 meets this season, six have been postponed so far,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “It was great to get this one in. The weather was perfect.”
The Beavers took three of the four singles matchups against the Rovers and swept all three doubles matchups.
DuBois’ No. 1 singles Cody Jaconski took down Brockway’s Jared Marchiori, 6-0, 6-0 and No. 2 Zach Johnson defeated Johnathan Knox, 6-1, 6-0. Beaver Houston Hemke also had a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 3 matchup against Damon Tucker.
Brockway’s lone win on the day came at the No. 4 singles matchup. Adam Lin fell to John Miller 1-6 in the first set, but he was able to win the second set at 6-3 and then won the tiebreaker 10-8 to take the point — to which Reed gave credit for.
“Brockway is the smallest team we play with only seven players,” Reed said. “Despite the disadvantage, they still grabbed a match off of us.”
In doubles, Jaconski and Johnson beat Marchiori and Knox in the top matchup, 8-1.
The brotherly combo of Houston Hemke and Brohm Hemke made their doubles debut together, giving the Beavers (4-1) another win at No. 2 doubles against Tucker and Lin, 8-3.
The final matchup of the day saw Beavers’ Ben Gribik and Jay Parekh beat Wesley Wolfe and Timothy Hamilton, 8-0.
“Jay Parekh, our promising freshman, made a strong varsity debut,” Reed said.
Both teams are back out on the court today, weather pending, as DuBois travels to St. Marys and Brockway travels to Elk County Catholic. Both are set for a 3:30 p.m. start.
DUBOIS 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Jared Marchiori, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Johnathon Knox, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Damon Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Adam Lin (B) def. John Miller, 1-6, 6-3 (10-8).
Doubles
1. Jaconski/Johnson (D) def. Marchiori/Knox, 8-1.
2. Houston Hemke/Brohm Hemke (D) def. Tucker/Lin, 8-3.
3. Ben Gribik/Jay Parekh (D) def. Wesley Wolfe/Timothy Hamilton, 8-0.