DUBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team used a strong showing in doubles action to knock off visiting Brockway, 5-2,Thursday afternoon.
The teams split the four singles contests, but DuBois swept all three doubles to capture the victory.
The No. 3 doubles contest was actually the first match to finish, as it was held at the same time as the four singles matchups. The DuBois duo of Liz Coleman and Lauren Kennedy blanked Alia Mosier and Reina Kahle, 8-0, to quickly put the Lady Beavers up 1-0.
From there, the teams battled to split in singles play.
DuBois got wins from Laken Lashinsky and Kara Miller at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively. Lashinky upended Lady Rover Leah Trunzo, 6-1, 6-0, while Miller raced past Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
Brockway got a win at No. 1 where Taylor Rhed bested Cassie Lanzoni, 6-2, 6-1. Lady Rover Emma Miller also was victorious at No. 3, upending Jessica Hnat, 6-1, 7-5.
DuBois held a slim 3-2 lead at that point before winning the remaining two doubles to seal the victory.
Lashinsky and Lanzoni teamed up at No. 1 doubles to beat Rhed and Miller, 8-3, while Hnat and Miller topped Trunzo and Welsh, 8-1, at No. 2.
“Brockway meets are a good litmus test to our standing in D-9,” said DuBois coach Josh Reed. “The meet could have gone either way, but we pulled out a 5-2 victory. Kara Miller is continuing to prove herself to be a strong singles and doubles player at 4 fourth singles and second doubles.
“Laken Lashinsky turned it up a notch this meet. Her singles match was great, but her doubles performance was the best playing I’ve ever seen from her. Jessica Hnat struggled early on in her singles match, but became more threatening the longer the meet went on. She gained considerable ground during her second set in singles, and then just exploded in doubles, becoming more consistent than we’ve seen this season so far.
“Our first singles, Cassie Lanzoni, unfortunately started the meet out with her roughest performance in a while. All athletes have these days. Most importantly, she managed to revive her fighting spirit late in her doubles match with Laken, showcasing her mental fortitude to stay determined and stay in the match.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois (2-2) travels to Punxsutawney, while Brockway plays at Bradford.
DUBOIS 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Leah Trunzo, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Emma Miller (BW) def. Jessica Hnat 6-1, 7-5.
4. Kara Miller (D) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lanzoni/Lashinsky (D) def. Rhed/Miller, 8-3.
2. Hnat/Miller (D) def. Trunzo/Welsh, 8-1.
3. Liz Coleman/Lauren Kennedy (D) def. Alia Mosier/Reina Kahle. 8-0.
In other tennis action Thursday:
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Coming off a tough loss at St. Marys Wednesday, the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks bounced back in a big way Thursday with a 7-0 win against visiting Johnsonburg.
The Lady Chucks won the four singles matches, losing just three games in the process.
Chloe Presloid and teammate Emily McMahan notched identical 6-1, 6-0 wins against Maria Catalano and Aliza Jackson at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
Brooke Skarbeck added a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 against Katelyn Love, while Rachel Porada blanked Mariah Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles.
The closest match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where Lady Chucks Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello pulled out a 9-7 win vs. Catalano and Jackson.
Punxsy’s Leanne Zampini and Olivia Toven bested Love and Kennedy, 8-1, at second doubles, while teammates Lily Gigliotti and Olivia Smith won by that same score at No. 1 vs. Ramettes Kendra Freeman and Ruby Miller.
“We had a great match and got to play a lot of the girls,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “Everyone played very well, and we are seeing a lot of improvement in the younger girls.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday.
The Lady Chucks host DuBois, while Johnsonburg welcomes Elk County Catholic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Maria Catalano, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Aliza Jackson, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Brooke Skarbek (P) def. Katelyn Love, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Rachael Porada (P) def. Mariah Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kaylin Smith/Bailee Stello (P) def. Catalano/Jackson, 9-7.
2. Leanne Zampini/Olivia Toven (P) def. Love/Kennedy, 8-1.
3. Lily Gigliotti/Olivia Smith (P) def. Kendra Freeman/Ruby Miller, 8-1.