DUBOIS — The age-old recipe of good pitching and defense coupled with timely hitting has been around as long as the game of the baseball, but it never gets old if you put togethe right, and that’s just what the DuBois baseball team did Tuesday to best Obama Academy, 5-3, in a District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional game at Showers Field.
The Beaver of Tyler Chamberlin and Noah Farrell outdueled Obama’s Chad Helwich — who basically did everything for the Eagles — on the mound, while DuBois book-ended the game with big innings.
DuBois scored three runs in the bottom of the first following a two-out error after the Eagles had pushed a run across in the top half of the inning. Those three runs proved to be the difference for most of the day, as the Beavers took a 3-2 lead to the sixth before adding two big insurance runs for a 5-2 advantage.
Those extra runs proved vital to the victory as Obama made a little noise in the seventh and plated a run with two outs before putting the tying runs on base.
However, Farrell slammed the door shut there, getting Clark Ehman to fly out to right to end the game and send the Beavers to next Wednesday’s subregional title game against District 6 champ Central Mountain.
Farrell tossed the final three innings to get the save, allowing the one run (earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking one. Chamberlin got the win after going the first four innings, giving up a pair of earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked two.
The Beavers’ biggest hits of the day were a two-out, two-run singles — one by Gavin Kaschalk in the first that made it 2-1 and another by Chamberlin in the sixth that proved to plate the game-winning runs.
Outside of those, the DuBois bats were fairly silent as the Eagles actually out the Beavers, 8-5.
“Helwich is a great ball player for them,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “We weren’t able to find too much information on their team, but one thing that stood out was watching some of Chad’s video from being out at showcases. So, we had a little bit of an idea of what to prepare for.
“But, after a long first inning, he did a good job getting us out quick. We didn’t did a very good job of trying to work at-bats later in counts, but that’s just how it kind of rolled. We were able to tap in as his pitch count rose, but I would have loved to cash in a little more through those middle innings.”
Helwich wasted little time getting the Eagles off and running as he belted a triple to left-center to open the game. Elijah Rawlings then hit a line drive to right that Kaden Clark made a diving catch on just in foul territory. Helwich tagged and scored on the play though for a quick 1-0 lead.
Brandon McClain-Banks tried to re-ignite a rally with a two-out double to left, but Chamberlin ended things there to limit the damage to one run.
DuBois answered right bacl and then some in the bottom of the inning.
Trey Wingard got things rolling with a walk with one out and was replaced by courtesy runner Samson Deeb. Jordan Ell followed with a grounder to short, but Deeb — who was running on the pitch — beat the throw to second as the Eagles only got one out on what they though was a double play.
Deeb’s was pivotal as Farrell then reached on a two-out error before Clark walked to load the bases. Kaschalk then stepped in a ripped a single to center to plate both Deeb and Farrell to put the Beavers up 2-1.
A walk by Davey Aughenbaugh then reloaded the bases for Billy Gray, who singled to center himself to make it a 3-2 game before Helwich got out of the jam.
All told, DuBois made Helwich throw 43 pitches in the first inning, but to the Eagle’s credit he settled in after that big inning and actually threw into the sixth before hitting the 105-pitch limit for playoff games.
“We needed a little bit of a momentum push there,” said Bowman of the bottom of the first. “We came in a little flat today, especially after two tough games last week to close out the regular season. Picking up three in the first was definitely a good way for us to find our groove. It was just a good start to that game.”
Meanwhile, Chamberlin and his defense did their part to maintain that early 3-1 lead.
Obama got a run back in the third when Helwich doubled with one out and took third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield before scoring on a Rawlings single.
Chamberlin then worked around a pair of singles in the fourth, thanks to a nice play to end the inning by catcher Wingard as he hustled out from behind the plate to haul in a foul popup that didn’t get much height.
“We made some nice defensive plays, and those are plays thathave made the difference in a lot of games we have played this year,” said Bowman. “If we pick up the extra out and attack on the ball in ... now it’s playoff baseball and we have to put out bodies on the line a little bit and do everything we can to get the job done.”
Farrell took over in the fifth and retired the first six batters he faced before DuBois added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Kaschalk led of the frame with a walk but Helwich countered by retiring the next two hitters. He then took second on a wild pitch before a failed pickoff play saw him hustle to third.
Pinch-hitter Drew Cook kept the inning alive with a two-out walk and quickly took second on a wild pitch that saw Kaschalk hold at third. That brought Chamberlin to the plate, and he battled Helwich by fouling off several pitches with two strikes before smacking a two-run single to center to score both Kaschalk and Cook.
“As we look at our season, we have left close to, if not more than, 100 guys on base in 21 games,” said Bowman. “So, we really need to make a difference in how we approach that. You look at Tyler Chamberlin’s at bat there — he battled, battled, battled and got the the ball in play and we scored two off of it. That will be a difference maker for us as we go in and battle Central Mountain.”
That spelled the end for Helwich, as he went over the pitch limit in the at-bat. Caleb Meyers came on in relief and promptly walked Wingard and Ell before leaving the bases loaded when he got Farrell to pop up to second.
Suddenly trailing by three, Obama didn’t go away quietly, as Meyers led off the seventh with a triple to left. Farrell countered by striking out Simon Moak and Chris Grosse, but Helwich capped his strong day with an infield single that scored Meyers to make it 5-3.
Rawlings followed with a walk to put the tying run on first, but Farrell got Ehman to fly out to right to end the game.
Helwich, who was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored, was the hard-luck loser. He allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five.
Next up for DuBois is a showdown with D-9 champ Central Mountain next Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The Wildcats beat DuBois, 14-1, in five innings in the second game of the season.
DUBOIS 5, OBAMA ACADEMY 3
Score by Innings
Obama 101 000 1 — 3
DuBois 300 002 x — 5
Obama Academy—3
Chad Helwich p-lf 4231, Elijah Rawlings 2b 2012, Clark Ehman cf 4000, Brandon McClain-Banks ss 3010, Evan Allen 3b 3000, Sam Palombia 3010, Jake Grosse cr 0000, Caleb Meyers lf-p 3110, Simon Moak rf 3010, Chris Grosse 1b 3000. Totals: 28-3-8-3.
DuBois—5
Tyler Chamberlin p-1b 4012, Trey Wingard c 2000, Samson Deeb cr 0100, Jordan Ell lf 3000, Noah Farrell 1b-p 4110, Kaden Clark rf 2100, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 1112, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 2000, Billy Gray dh 2011, Aaron Andrulonis ph 1000, Talon Hodge ss 2000, Drew Cook ph 0100. Totals: 23-5-4-5.
Errors: Obama 2, DuBois 1. LOB: Obama 6, DuBois 8. 2B: Helwich, McClain-Banks. 3B: Helwich. SF: Rawlings. SAC: Kaschalk. SB: Helwich 2.
Pitching
Obama: Chad Helwich-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Caleb Meyers-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R. 2 BB. 0 SO.
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Noah Farrell-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Helwich. Save: Farrell.