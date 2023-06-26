DERRICK CITY — The DuBois Minor League All-Star softball team made the long trek to Bradford Sunday afternoon to open District 10 Tournament play and came home with a 6-0 victory thanks to the right arm of Avery Pfingstler and some aggressive base running.
Pfingstler tossed a no-hitter, striking out 14 while walking five and hitter two batters. She struck out the side in each of the first three innings but did some of her best work when Bradford did manage to get runners on base.
DuBois stranded six of those seven runners — five in scoring position — while catcher Rosie Helm threw out a Ava Luna trying to steal third in the fourth after she was hit with a pitch.
Pfingstler was backed by an offense that scored six runs on six hits, although the team had just one RBI as five runs scored with runners in motion — whether on a wild pitch or stolen base attempt.
Lexi Glass led the DuBois attack as she went 2-for-2 with a double and the team’s lone RBI.
Next up for DuBois is a winner’s bracket game at Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
Both pitchers actually threw well for the age division, with Bradford’s Leah Calkins retiring the side in order in the first. She went the distance, allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits while striking out 13 and walking five.
Luna led off the bottom of the first with a walk before stealing second and third. However, Pfingstler recorded three straight strikeouts to leave her standing at third.
DuBois then grabbed the momentum, and the lead, with a three-run second.
JoJo Helm got things started with a walk with one out. She promptly took second on a wild pitch and scored when Glass smacked a double into shallow right-center field.
Liza Gray followed with a walk, then she and Helm pulled off a double steal. Both runners scored on wild pitches to make it 3-0 as Calkins recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
Pfingstler then struck out the side in order in the second, making it six Ks in a row in the process.
DuBois tacked on another run in the third without the aide of a hit.
Hailee Brubaker drew a leadoff walk and quickly stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch with one out. Aubree Wright then drew a walk of her own and took off for second. Bradford threw down and Brubaker swiped home to put DuBois up 4-0.
Bradford tried to make some noise in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with two outs on a hit batter and two walks. However, Pfingstler notched her third strikeout of the frame to leave the bases loaded.
Neither team scored in the fourth or fifth, but that doesn’t mean they were quite innings.
DuBois had a runner tagged out at home in both innings trying to score from third on a wild pitch as Bradford kept it a 4-0 game.
Meanwhile, Helm threw out Luna trying to steal third in the bottom of the fourth to help erase a hit batter to open the inning. Bradford then got back-to-back walks to start the fifth, but DuBois countered with a pair of Pfingstler strikeouts around Helm catching a bunt popped up right up home plate by Nora Werlua.
DuBois then tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth to set the eventual final score at 6-0.
Chloe Straub led off the inning with a single to center, and took second on a wild. Brubaker then reached on an infield that saw Straub hold at second. The runners promptly took off a wild pitch, and Straub scored when a throw by the catcher to third got down the left field line.
A single from Wright and walk by Sachs then loaded the bases with one out. Calkins countered with with a strikeout for out No. 2, then fielded a comebacker off the bat of Rosie Helm.
However, her throw to the plate for a forceout was off the mark and Brubaker scored DuBois’ sixth and final run. Regan Kennis followed with another comebacker that Calkins fielded and threw home to end the inning.
Pfingstler then made quick work of Bradford in the bottom of the sixth, recording a pair of strikeouts before a grounder to third baseman Gray ended the game.
DUBOIS 6,
BRADFORD 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 031 002 — 6
Bradford 000 000 — 0
DuBois—6
Gi Gi Sachs ss 2000, Avery Pfingstler p 3000, Rosie Helm c 3010, Regan Kennis cf-eh 3000, JoJo Helm 2b 1100, Lexi Glass rf-2b 2121, Liza Gray 3b 1100, Ana Cooper 1b 2000, Chloe Straub lf-eh 2110, Hailee Brubaker eh-rf 1210, Alivia Barney eh-lf 2000, Aubree Wright ph-cf 1010. Totals: 23-6-6-1.
Bradford—0
Ava Luna 2b-rf-2b 0000, Avayiah Brown lf-eh-cf 2000, Sophia Schimp eh-2b 2000, Kaelyn Drake 3b 1000, Leah Calkins p 1000, Akacia Dynda 1b 2000, Nora Werlua rf-lf 2000, Natalie Shields cf-eh 1000, Kendal Reddington c 2000, Braylee Blauser eh-lf 1000, Caydence Shugars eh-rf 2000, Onalee Hammack eh-rf 0000, Jocelyn Ita lf-cf 1000. Totals: 17-0-0-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Bradford 4. LOB: DuBois 4, Bradford 6. 2B: Glass. HBP: Luna (by Pfingstler), Shields (by Pfingstler). SB: Glass 2, Gray, Brubaker 2; Luna 2. CS: Luna (by R. Helm).
Pitching
DuBois: Avery Pfingstler-6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 14 SO, 2 HB.
Bradford: Leah Calkins-6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pfingstler. Losing pitcher: Calkins.