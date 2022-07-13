DUBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team finished off an undefeated run through the District 10 Tournament Tuesday with an 11-4 victory against Potter/McKean in the championship game at Way Memorial Field.
DuBois, which went 4-0, reached double figures in runs for the third straight game as it enjoyed another strong offensive performance that featured 10 hits — six that went for extra bases including a pair of home runs by Evan Burton and Brody Knouse.
Burton led that attack, going 3-for-4 while finishing a double short of the cycle. He knocked in three runs and scored three times in the win.
Teammate Jackson McCall came off the bench and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Luca Morelli delivered a huge three-double in the fifth.
All told, seven different DuBois players collected a hit in the win, while eight different players scored a run.
Brycen Buzard was the prime beneficiary of all that offense, as the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings to get the win and help send DuBois to the Section 1 Tournament. Buzard allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out six and walking just one.
“We were a little sloppy in spots and have some things to work on, but we’ll work hard before coming back next week (at sectionals),” said DuBois manager Ricky Buzard. “This whole team hits well, though. Some of the kids have highs and lows, and they seem to mix it up.
“Today, some of the kids who had been good the last couple games struggled, and the other kids picked them up. That’s what we do. I just can’t wait to see it all put together.”
DuBois, the visitors via the pregame coin flip, jumped on Potter/McKean starter Brennan Fillhart for three runs in the first and never trailed from there. Although, Potter/McKean did manage to make things a little interesting by getting within two, 5-3, in the fourth before DuBois pulled away late.
Buzard jump-started DuBois’ first inning with a leadoff single to left-center. After Luke Reed flew out, Lance Davidson was hit by a pitch before Fillhart struck out Knouse.
Burton didn’t ket Fillhart off the hook, though, as he crushed a pitch into the trees in left-center for a three-run homer. JT Hughes kept the inning going with a single, but Fillhart ended the rally there as he got Porter Price to foul out to third.
Buzard enjoyed a quick bottom of the first, as shortstop Davidson turned a 6-3 inning-ending double play on a popup after Potter/McKean’s Chase Boyd has drawn a one-out walk.
DuBois then went quietly in the second, while Potter/McKean found the board in the bottom of the second by stringing together three hits with two outs.
Fillhart had the first of those, while Leelyn Welch beat out an infield hit. Ryan Carlson then smacked a single to center that plated Fillhart to make it 3-1. That’s all Potter/McKean got, however, as DuBois catcher Morelli threw out Welch trying to steal third to end the inning.
Both teams were quiet in the third before DuBois added to its lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Brady Baronick ripped a one-out double but rounded second too far and was tagged out trying to get back to the bag.
Morelli then kept the inning alive with a two-out walk before Buzard reached on an error. Morelli then scored on a wild pitch before Mateo Gallegos drew a walk as the last batter Fillhart faced.
Logan Jackson came on in relief for Potter/McKean and was promptly hurt by a mental error from his defense as the third baseman fielded a grounder off the bat by Davidson and hustled to step on third.
The only problem was DuBois had runners on second and third, and there was no force at third. Buzard scored on the play, which went down as a RBI fielder’s choice for Davidson that made it 5-1.
Potter/McKean answered right back with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth to make it a game at 5-3.
Jackson got things started with a single with one out, then Fillhart reached with two outs on a strikeout that went to the backstop. Potter/McKean capitalized on the extra opportunity as Welch smacked a RBI single, while Fillhart would score on a wild pitch.
Any momentum Potter/McKean had built was quickly taken away by DuBois in the fifth as it pushed four runs across to extend its lead to 9-3.
Burton opened the frame with a single, while Hughes walked. McCall then ripped a double down the left-field line to plate Burton before Baronick walked to load the bases.
Morelli promptly scored all three runners when he ripped a double the other way to right field to put his team up six runs.
Potter/McKean got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth when Boyd reached on an error with two outs and scored on Lawson Wetzel’s double to left.
Wetzel proved to be the final batter Buzard faced, as Davidson came on in relief and quickly got a liner to Morelli at second to end the inning. Davidson then tossed a scoreless sixth to finish off the win.
Before that happened, though, DuBois plated two final runs in the top of the sixth.
Knouse led off the inning with a home run off the scoreboard in center, while Burton followed with a triple to right. He came home two batters later on a groundout by McCall.
The Section 1 Tournament begins Tuesday in Cranberry.
DUBOIS 11,
POTTER/MCKEAN 4
Score by Innings
DuBoisl300 242 — 11
Potter/McKean 010 210 4
DuBois—11
Brycen Buzard p-ss 3210, Luke Reed cf 2000, Mateo Gallegos lf 0000, Ace Johnson ph-lf 1000, Lance Davidson ss-p 3101, Brody Knouse 3b 4111, Evan Burton 1b 4333, JT Hughes 2b-cf 3110, Porter Price lf 1000, Jackson McCall c 3122, Nathe Witherite rf 1100, Brad Baronick ph 2010, Luca Morelli c-2b 2113. Totals: 29-11-10-10.
Potter/McKean—4
Reid Page 2b-cf 3000, Chase Boyd c 2100, Lawson Wetzel ss 3011, Logan Jackson cf-p 3110, Chase Wahlers lf-p 2000, Brennan Fillhart p-2b 2210, Leelyn Welch 3b 3021, Ryan Carlson 1b 3011, Holden Nance rf-spr 1000, Tymber Nichols rf 1000. Totals: 23-4-6-3.
Errors: DuBos 1, P/M 1. LOB: DuBois 6, P/M 4. 2B: McCall, Baronick, Morelli; Wetzel. 3B: Burton. HR: Knouse, Burton. HBP: Davidson (by Fillhart); Fillhart (by Davidson). SB: Fillhart, Welch. CS: Welch (by Morelli), Nance (by McCall).
Pitching
DuBois: Brycen Buzard-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Lance Davidson-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Potter/McKean: Brennan Fillhart-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Logan Jackson-1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Chase Wahlers-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Buzard. Losing pitcher: Fillhart.