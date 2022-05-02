MARS — The DuBois and Punxsutawney boys track and field teams put together strong days Friday at the Mars Invite as the two schools combined to win 15 medals and just miss out on a couple others.
DuBois won five of those medals and had the best performance of the day for either local school as Andrew Shaffer-Doan won a silver medal in the high jump, clearing 5-11.
The Beavers also got individual medals from Joey Foradora and Jaedon Yarus. Foradora was seventh in the 3,200 (10:36.86) and Yarus eighth in the 200 (23.56). Both collected a second medal in relay races.
Foradora teamed up with Ryan White, Rudy Williams and AC Deemer to place fourth in the 4x800 (8:34.92), while Yarus ran his customary second leg on the 4x100 squad that finished sixth. Luke Sturrock, Derraick Williams and Erich Benjamin were also on that team.
Burkett just missed a medal with a ninth-place finish in the 100, while Bnjamin was 10th in the 200 and 11th in the 100.
“We had another nice weather day for an invitational,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “I was pleased with my athletes’ performances today. We are improving at big meets with great competition and gearing up for districts.
“Andrew Shaffer-Doan continues to get in the high jump and our 4x800 relay of Joey Foradora, Ryan White Rudy Williams and AC Deemer had a great run today to place fourth. Joey added a second medal in the 3,200.
“Our sprinters continue to shine as well. We got sixth in the 4x100 relay, Yarus won a medal in the 200 and Burkett and Benjamin just missed out on medals themselves in the 100 and 200.”
Punxsy came home with 10 medals as the Chucks finished ninth in the team standings with 23 points.
Tyler Elliott paced the Chucks with a pair of medals in the hurdle events. He finished fourth in the 110s (15.97) and third in the 300s (41.78). Teammate Ryen Heigley also was a double-medalist as he was fifth in the triple jump (39-3) and eighth in the high jump (5-7).
Punxsy won two medals in the pole vault, where Grant Miller was third (13-2) and Michael Clemmer sixth 11-8). Matthew Grusky added a fifth in the shot put (42-2), while Zach Presloid just missed a medal with a ninth place in the long jump.
The Chucks also landed on the podium in all three relay events. The 4x800 (8:42.62) was fifth, while the 4x400 (3:39.83) and 4x100 (45.70) placed seventh and eighth, respectively. Names of the relay members were not available.
DuBois is back action Tuesday when it hosts Brookville for Senior Night. Punxsy welcomes Oil City and Indiana on Tuesday.