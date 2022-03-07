ALTOONA — DuBois and Punxsutawney sent a combined seven wrestlers to the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament over the weekend, and best finish from the two schools came from Dysen Gould — Punxsy’s lone qualifier for the event.
Gould (22-10), a sophomore, went 4-2 and finished fourth at 113 pounds, falling one win short of of making his first trip to states. That fourth-place finish by the Chuck was a strong showing considering he was just the third-place finisher at the District 4/9 Championships at the weight.
He put together some of his best wrestling of the season in Altoona, though.
Gould went 1-1 on Friday, pinning Allderdice’s Reese Thompson in 16 seconds in the first round before being pinned in the quarterfinals by Mifflin County’s Nic Allison (33-3), the D-6 champ who went to place second to Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo.
Gould came back Saturday morning and ripped off three straight consolation bracket wins to put himself on the verge of going to states.
He started that run with a 15-0 tech fall of General McLane’s Ethan Snyder in 2:51, then pinned Meadville’s Caleb Anderson (2:20) and Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates (2:03). Anderson was the D-10 champ, while Choates was the D-6 runner-up. Choates beat Gould, 13-8, earlier in the season.
Gould’s run ended their, though, as he lost 6-2 in the 113-pound consolation finals to another local competitor in Clearfield junior Evan Davis (29-10), who was of five Clearfield Bison to make states.
DuBois, which took six to Altoona, did not have a wrestler reach the medal round this year. However, Beavers Brendan Orr and Ryan White did end their seasons, and in White’s case, his career with victories in the fifth-place bouts at 132 and 189, respectively.
While only the Top 3 at each weight moved on to states, event organizers decided to hold fifth-place matches at each weight solely for wrestlers to earn prestige points for seeding purposes for next year in the postseason.
Orr (30-10) and White (10-4) both went 4-2 on the weekend.
Orr beat Mifflin County’s Blake Aumiller, 3-1, for fifth at 132, while White bested Central Mountain’s Damien Galentine by tha same score for fifth at 189.
Sophomore heavyweight Zack Gallagher (28-12) also went 2-2 in Altoona, while fellow sophomore Davey Aughenbaugh (138, 23-14) and senior Austin Mitchell (145, 27-11) were 1-2. Aughenabugh re-aggravated a knee injury suffered at districts. Junior Aubree Donahue (106, 9-15), went 0-2.