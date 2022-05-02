MARS — The DuBois and Punxsutawney girls track and field teams enjoyed stellar performance Friday at the Mars Invitational, as the two squads combined to win 18 medals (3 golds) and collect a pair of Top 5 team finishes against a strong field featuring schools from the Pittsburgh and Erie areas.
Both schools won eight medals on the day, with the Punxsy girls finishing third in the team standings with 44 points and DuBois fifth with 40.5. Morgantown (W.Va.) won the team crown with 53.5 points, while Obama Academy was second with 51.
The Lady Beavers enjoyed a truly record-breaking day as they set three school records in winning a pair of gold medals and a silver.
Sophomore Morgan Roemer broke her own school record in the 1,600 with a gold-medal winning time of 5:10.07. She was far from done on the day though, as she later broke a program record that has stood for more than two decades in the 3,00.
Roemer put together an impressive run in the two-mile, crossing the line win second place with a time of 11:06.19, which shattered the previous school mark of 11:25.90 set by Sarah Coles way back in 2001. Only Pine-Richland senior Meredith Price (10:53.39) beat Roemer in the 3,200.
Fellow sophomore Lauren Stroka joined Roemer in not only winning a gold medal but shattering a school record.
Stroka ripped off a jump of 37-6 1/2 to not only best Dayna DeSalave’s 2016 school mark of 36-11 but also win gold in the event. She beat runner-up Leslie Manson of Obama by four inches.
Stroka added a bronze medal in the long jump (16-7) and just missed a third medal as the Lady Beavers’ 4x100 relay squad finished ninth (Top 8 medal).
“When you have big school WPIAL coaches coming up to you asking about your athletes, you know they are doing something special,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Well, Morgan and Lauren certainly did something special, and it changed school history again.
“Morgan started off her day as a No. 2 seed in the 1,600-meter run and dominated down the final stretch to win the championship. She broke her own school record set earlier this year. She was worried about going out too fast and the pace was actually a little slow in comparison with their seed times. When the final lap came, she put the hammer down and won going away.
“Lauren was next up in a highly competitive event, the triple jump. Coach (Justin) Marshall gets all the credit for this one. She has only been doing this event for a little over a month. As a long jumper, he saw something in Lauren and asked her if she was up for a challenge. Well, if you know Lauren, she said yes. The two of them have worked countless hours and it paid off for them today.
“You get four jumps and you could actually feel something special was going to happen. Her first jump was a high 35-0 and her second jump was 36-9, just missing Dayna DeSalve’s 2016 school record. Then it happened, she exploded down the runway and hit the board perfectly. When she landed in the sand everyone was like was like, wow. When the official yelled mark, we knew she hadn’t scratched and then they stretched out the tape and said 37-6 1/2.
“It was a big jump, breaking the invite record and setting a new school record. She has the sixth best jump in the state for AAA schools. On her last jump of the day, she scratched by a half inch and we asked if they could measure it for us anyhow. They did and it was 37-11. That jump would have put her Top 4 in the state, so we know with 3 weeks remaining she has room to improve even more.
“Our last medal hope of the night was Morgan in the 3,200. She was the fifth seed with some very talented runners from Pittsburgh and Erie. As the race started you could tell it was going to be fast. I wasn’t sure if she could keep up the blistering pace as the leaders came through the mile split at 5:31.
“In laps 5 and 6, the Pine Richland girl started to pull away, but I kept telling Morgan, look at the clock, you can do this, school receord. She absolutely crushed the last lap, running a 1:19 to put her final time at 11:06.19, shattering Sarah Coles 2001 school record run of 11:25.90.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and have coached our school’s best, and I truely believe Morgan will end up on that medal stand someday at Shippensburg University (PIAA Championships). Her record setting time lands her #14 on the PIAA 3A schools for the 3200 run so far this season.”
While Roemer and Stroka stole the show, they were far from the only Lady Beavers to come home with medals around their necks.
Kamryn Fontaine landed on the podium in both hurdle races, finishing sixth in the in the 300s (50.70) and eighth in the 100s (17.04). Teammate Abby Geist-Salone actually beat Fontaine in the 300s, as she placed fourth in 40.49.
Madelyn Crabtree added a fourth-place finish in the high jump (4-11), while Sarah Defazio just missed a medal with a ninth-place finish in the pole vault.
“Overall as a team, my staff and I were very pleased with the performances,” said Sullivan. “We explained to the kids that not everyone is going to go to an invite of this stature and bring home a medal. We challenged everyone to PR (personal best) every event they were in and that would make it a successful day, and most did.
“Our top athletes continued their successful seasons. Abby and Kam battled it out in the big hurdles (300s) to grab a couple medals. Maddy has probably been our most consistent jumper all year and once again was within striking distance of a high jump championship but had to settle for 4th, clearing 4-11.”
As for Punxsy, the Lady Chucks were led by their throwing crew.
Rebekah Miller captured gold in the shot put (36-0), while Mary Grusky won silver in both the javelin (117-7) and discus (105-8) while adding a third medal with a fifth-place finish in the shot put (33-0).
Maeve Hanley added a fourth-place in the high jump (4-11) and Kierstin Riley was sixth in the long jump (15-8).
Punxsy also won a pair of medals on the track.
Jordan Hicks earned a bronze in the 800 (2:27.11), while the Lady Chucks’ 4x800 relay squad was fourth in 10:18.08. Names for that relay were not available.
DuBois is back action Tuesday when it hosts Brookville for Senior Night. Punxsy welcomes Oil City and Indiana on Tuesday.