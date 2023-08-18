BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers golf team hosted the first Allegheny Mountain League matchup on Thursday afternoon at the Brockway Golf Course. Taking part in the contest along with the Lady Rovers was Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois and Punxsutawney. Out of the five teams, DuBois and Punxsy tied by shooting a pair of 249s on the evening.
For AML matchups, the host team will go head-to-head with the other four competing teams as the Lady Rovers went 2-2 on the day with losses to DuBois and Punxsutawney and wins against Curwensville and Brookville. Therefore, DuBois and Punxsy were 1-0 on the day while Curwensville and Brookville were 0-1.
DuBois’ Sydney Graham was the medalist on the day as she fired a 57 for the Lady Beavers.
Punxsy’s Ella White was second on the day with a 60 while her teammate, Molly Davis, fired a 61 for solo third.
For DuBois, following Graham was Alma Blakeslee with a 62 while Jennifer Carlson’s 63 and Ashtyn Buzzard’s 67 rounded out the Lady Beavers’ scoring. Also competing for the team was Chase Sacks (68) and Sophia Riley (71).
Joining Punxsy’s White and Davis in scoring were Caleigh Smelko, who shot a 63, and Olivia Burkett’s 65. Cam Hall (66) and Dannika Brocious (67) also played in the AML opener for the Lady Chucks.
Brockway finished third as the team shot a 261. Leading the way for the Lady Rovers was Kairys Martini — she shot a 63, which was good for a tie for fifth among two others. Other Lady Rover scorers were Julia Werner with a 65, Sarah Huegler with a 66 and Aaliyah Witherite’s 67. Alexis Laubacher was the team’s other competitor with a 72.
Curwensville was fourth as they had four players that totaled a 267. The Lady Tide were led by Remy Walters and her 64. Following her was Natalie Wischuck’s 65, Maya Richards’ 66 and Sylvia Witherite’s 72.
Brookville had a three-way tie with 69s for Gabby McLaughlin, Addison Stiver and Rialley Kalgren. Also joining the trio in scoring for the Lady Raiders was Bethany Hack, who shot a 71. Willa Jordan carded a 72 to miss out of the top four as the Lady Raiders shot a 278 team score.
All five teams will be back in action on Monday as DuBois will host the next meet at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBOIS—249
Sydney Graham 57, Alma Blakeslee 62, Jennifer Carlson 63, Ashtyn Buzard 67. Others: Chase Sacks 68, Sophia Riley 71.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—249
Ella White 60, Molly Davis 61, Caleigh Smelko 63, Olivia Burkett 65. Others: Cam Hall 66, Danikka Brocious 67.
BROCKWAY—261
Kairys Martini 63, Julia Werner 65, Sarah Huegler 66, Aaliyah Witherite 67. Others: Alexis Laubacher 72.
CURWENSVILLE—278
Remy Walters 64, Natalie Wischuck 65, Maya Richards 66, Sylvia Witherite 72.
BROOKVILLE—278
Gabby McLaughlin 69, Addison Stiver 69, Rialley Kalgren 69, Bethany Hack 71. Others: Willa Jordan 72.