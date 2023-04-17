BELLEFONTE — The DuBois softball team made the trip to play in the Bellefonte Tournament Saturday and used two runs in the top of the seventh coupled with a strong pitching performance from Ava Baronick to best the host Lady Red Raiders, 3-1, before the championship game was wiped out by Mother Nature.
Baronick tossed a complete-game, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out six and walking three.
The Lady Beavers made a winner out of Baronick when they pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie.
Alexas Pfeufer jump-started that seventh-inning rally with a leadoff single. Pinch-hitter Emma Delp then bunted courtesy runner Layden Mooney to second before pinch-hitter Jordan McGranor drew a walk. Bree Weible then re-entered the game to run for McGranor.
That brought Teegan Runyon to the plate, she got put down DuBois’ second sac bunt of the inning to put both runners in scoring position. That proved to be a key play, as Gabby Gulvas followed with a 2-out single to center that plated Mooney to put the Lady Beavers up 2-1. Weible also scored a big insurance run on the play on an error by the center fielder.
Baronick then made quick work of the Bellefonte in the bottom of the seventh, retiring the side in order as DuBois improved to 5-3 on the season.
DuBois jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first when Haley Reed drew a walk with one out and scored on a triple by Morgan Pasternak.
Bellefonte tried to answer right back in the bottom half of the first as Madison Melius ripped a leadoff double. She was bunted to third but stranded there as Baronick got a strikeout and popup to end the inning.
DuBois stranded a runner in the third when Reed singled and stole second but was left standing there. Meanwhile, Bellefonte finally broke through against Baronick in the bottom of the third.
And, it was Melius in the middle of things as walkled with two outs, stole second and later scored as Baronick walked two of the next three batters and hit the other. However, Bellefonte could only muster the one run as Baronick got a fly out to center to leave the bases loaded.
Melius had both Lady Raider hits on the day, smacking her second double of the day to lead off the fifth but was once again stranded at third. She proved to be Bellefonte’s final baserunner of the day.
As for DuBois, it stranded runners in the fourth and fifth, as Lynx Lander and Runyon singled in those innings, respectively. The Lady Beavers finally broke through again in the seventh, with Gulvas’ big 2-out hit proving to be the difference.
The championship game of the event will not be made up, according to Lady Beavers head coach Denny Nosker.
DuBois plays at Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
DUBOIS 3,
BELLEFONTE 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 000 2 — 3
Bellefonte 001 000 0 — 1
DuBois—3
Gabby Gulvas ss 4011, Hayley Reed lf 3110, Morgan Pasternak cf 3011, Ava Baronick p 3000, Lynx Lander 3b 3010, Alexas Pfeufer c 2010, Layden Mooney cr 0100, Aaliyah Estrada dp 2000, Bree Weible rf 2100, Jordan McGranor ph 0000, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-3-6-2.
Bellefonte—1
Melius ss 3120, Cotto rf 0000, Lose dp 2000, Brown 1b 2001, Rimmey cf 3000, Barnhart 3b 3000, Vovitsky c 3000, Narehood 2b 3000, Ripka lf 3000, Clerkson p (flex) 0000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, Bellefonte 1. LOB: DuBois 5, Bellefonte 6. 2B: Melius 2. 3B: Pasternak. SAC: Pfeufer, Delp. Runyon; Cotto 2. SB: Reed; Melius, Cotto.
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Bellefonte: Clerkson-7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Clerkson.
In other softball action Saturday:
Punxsutawney 3,
Ligonier Valley 2
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney scored three runs between the fourth and fifth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and pull out a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Ligonier Valley and its pitcher Cheyenne Piper, who tossed a perfect game against the Lady Chucks in a 7-0 victory last season.
Piper kept Punxsy off the board through three innings Saturday as Ligonier Valley led 2-0 after scoring twice in the top of the third.
Punxsy got both those runs back in the fourth though when Avary Powell scored on an error and Brynn Hergert swiped home as part of a double steal. Hergert was 2-for-2 on the day.
Punxsy then grabbed the lead in the fifth.
Lexi Poole led off the frame with a single and went to third on a double by Powell. Karli Young then plated Poole with a sacrifice fly to set the eventual final at 3-2.
Punxsy starter Ciara Toven and her defense then did the rest to preserve the victory. Toven notched the win, allowing the two runs (both earned) on six hits while striking out 12 and walking just one.
The win put Punxsy back over the .500 mark at 4-3. The Lady Chucks host Marion Center today.