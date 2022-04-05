DUBOIS — A strong start by Clarion forced the DuBois softball team to play catchup most of the game Monday, but a big late surge by the Lady Beavers pushed them past he Lady Cats in a wild 15-10 slugfest at Heindl Field.
Clarion scored six runs off DuBois starter Emma Delp in the first two innings as the Lady Cats jumped out to a 6-1 lead. DuBois fought to stay in the game from there and got within a pair of runs 8-6 after three.
The Lady Cats countered with two runs in the fifth to go back up 10-6 before the DuBois offense exploded for five runs un the fifth and four more in the sixth to not only grab the lead but build some breathing room at 15-10.
Clarion certainly didn’t help itself, as the Lady Cats committed 10 errors around 12 DuBois hits. Four of those errors came in the Lady Beavers’ five-run bottom of the fifth that gave DuBois the lead for the first time at 11-10.
Conversely, DuBois committed just one error but its pitchers did combine to walk nine as the two teams combined to strand 23 runners on base despite scoring a combined 25 runs. Clarion left 13 on and DuBois 12.
DuBois’ four-run sixth gave reliever Allie Snyder some insurance runs to work with in the seventh, and she finished off the game with a relatively quiet top of the seventh that featured just one runner on a two-out walk. It was one of just two innings where Clarion didn’t have at least two reach base in the game.
Snyder, who took the circle with one out in the second, got the win after allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. She struck out seven and walked four. As for Delp, she gave up six runs, all earned, on six hits while striking out twop and walking five in an 1 1/3 innings.
The duo were picked up by their offense, with Sarah Henninger, Snyder and Jaden Swatsworth all having two hits and two RBIs in the come-from-behind win. Henninger ripped a pair of triples, while Swatsworth also hit a 3-bagger. Alexas Pfeufer also had two hits in the win.
“We’ll take the win,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “Once again our biggest asset is hitting. I think you saw that again, but we need to tighten up our defense a little bit and was a little shay there at the beginning with some things.
“I told their coach — Clarion is going to win some games this year. They can hit the ball. Even some of the outs they made, they hit the ball. Take nothing away from them, that was their first game of the year and I didn’t have anything on them. I wasn’t sure what they’d be like, but they are gong to be a good team.
“We just need to clean up some things, and we’ll see what happens here the rest of the week.”
Delp struggled to find the strike zone in her season debut as Clarion scored four runs on three hits and four walks in the top of the first. Lady Cats Kylee Beers and Emily Troese each had RBI singles in the frame, while Emeileigh Mahle forced home a run with a walk.
Delp finally worked out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout, leaving the bases loaded.
DuBois promptly got one of those runs right back in the bottom of the first when Henninger ripped a leadoff triple and hustled home when the relay throw to the infield was bobbled.
Clarion countered with two more runs in the second to push its lead to 6-1.
Jordan Best led off the inning with a single and later scored on a one-out single by Beers, who was 3-for-5 with two RBIs on the day. Clarion proceeded to load the bases on a Hadlee Campbell single and Brianna Forrest walk, which spelled the end for Delp.
Snyder came on and promptly hit Troese to force in the Lady Cats’ sixth run before leaving the bases loaded with a strikeout and comebacker.
Snyder then got the bottom of the second going with an infield single. Kat Patton followed with a grounder to short that resulted in both runners being safe when a throw to second was dropped.
Clarion quickly made up for the miscue as pitcher Payrton Simko turned a 1-3 double play when Bella Gregory popped up a bunt. Her defense then let her down again as Delp’s fly ball to left was dropped, allowing courtesy runner Haley Reed to score to make it 6-2.
The Lady Cats responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third to make it 8-2 and took that lead into the bottom of the fourth before DuBois’ bats really started to come to life.
Gregory jumped started the inning with a double to deep center and score two batters later when Swatsworth ripped a triple to right-center. Henninger then lined out to short for the second out, but the Lady Beavers were far from down in the inning.
A double to left by Gabby Gulvas plated Swatsworth and brought Lauren Walker to the plate. She hit a sharp grounder to short that Mahle couldn’t field. The ball actually hit off her leg and deflected into the left-field corner. Walker sprinted around the bases to score on the four-base error to make it an 8-6 game.
Clarion once again had a response, scoring twice in the fifth against Snyder when Forrest smacked a two-run single to right to put he team back up four at 10-6.
That lead proved to be short-lived as DuBois scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to take its first lead.
Kat Patton reached on an error to open the inning and took second when Alex Pfeufer beat out an infield single with one out. Swatsworth plated a run with a single before Henninger hammered her second triple of the game to score two more.
Gulvas then reached on an error that brought home Henninger to tie the game at 10. Gulvas scored two batters later when Pasternak reached on another error to put DuBois up 11-10.
Trailing for the first time, Clarion threatened in the sixth.
Noel Anthony drew a walk with one out and hustled around to third to on a single by Best, who was 2-for-5. Best then took off for second on a pitch. Instead of throwing to second, catcher Pfeufer fired back to Snyder, who caught Anthony off third.
A brief rundown ensued, with Snyder making a diving tag on Anthony to end it for the second out before getting out of the inning.
The Lady Beavers then tacked on four big insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on a Pfeufer single and walks by Swatsworth and Gulvas. Infield single by Walker scored pinch-runner Reed before a pasternak walk forced home Swatsworth. Snyder then capped the inning with a two-run single center.
The Lady Beavers are back in action Thursday at home against St. Marys at the Highland Street fields.
DUBOIS 15, CLARION 10
Score by Innings
Clarion 422 020 0 — 10
DuBois 110 454 — 15
Clarion—10
Noel Anthony cf 3220, Jordan Best c 5221, Payton Simko p-1b 3210, Kylee Beers 3b 5232, Jiliana Wilson pr 0100, Hadlee Campbell dp 4121, Brianna Forrest rf-ss 2012, Emily Troese 2b 3012, Emeileigh Mahle ss-rf 4001, Alicyn Burford 1b 4000, Haylee Cratsly p 0000, Makenzie Aaron (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 33-10-12-9.
DuBois—15
Sarah Henninger 4222, Gabby GUlvas dp-rf 4312, Lauren Walker 1b 5211, Morgan Pasternak cf 4012, Allie Snyder rf-dp-p 5122, Kat Patton ss-3b 4000, Teagan Runyon pr 0100, Bella Gregory 3b-dp 5110, Emma Delp p-dp 1000, Samantha Monella pr-dp 0000, Alexas Pfeufer c 3120, Haley Reed pr 0100, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2322, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 37-15-12-11.
Errors: Clarion 10, DuBois 1. LOB: Clarion 13, DuBois 10. 2B: Gulvas, Gregory; 3B: Anthony; Henninger 2, Swatsworth. SAC: Forrest. HBP: Troese (by Snyder). SB: Anthony, Best; Pasternak. CS: Anthony.
Pitching
Clarion: Payton Simko-5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Haylee Cratsly-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Emma Delp-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Allie Snyder-5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Simko.