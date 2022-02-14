DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team closed out its regular season late last week with two of its best performances of the year to capture a pair of victories against DuBois Central Catholic and Chestnut Ridge.
DuBois got three personal bests on Thursday in a Senior Day rout of cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 1417-1047. The Beavers carried that momentum into a Friday match against Chestnut Ridge, where sophomore Ella Sprague set a new school smallbore record as part of 1354-1288 victory that featured two other personal bests by DuBois shooters.
Sprague actually spearheaded both victories with personal bests in the two different shooting disciplines.
She led all shooters with a 292 in Thursday’s air rifle win vs. DCC, while teammates Jeremy Wolfgang and Zak Roy both sot 284. Roy’s score was a personal best in air rifle.
DuBois’ score was rounded out by Mia Edwards’ 283 and Luke Gerg’s personal best 274.
Central Catholic was led Hayes’ Cooper’s 265. Taven Lukehart (258), Barak Clouser (233) and Garrett Porter (191) rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 291-264, getting a trio of personal bests from Marilla Ley (98), Madalyn Wilson (97) and Liadan Conner-Park (96). Elizabeth Osterman was DCC’s top shooter.
In Friday’s match against Chestnut Ridge, Sprague set the new school smallbore record by shooting a 290-14X — meaning she had 14 center shots as part of her score. That bested the old mark of 290-9X set three years ago by Sprague’s older sister Rachel Sprague.
Edwards backed Sprague with a personal best 281, while Wolfgang posted DuBois’ third-best score with a 267. Roy shot a a 262, while Dominic Vizza had a personal-best 254 to close out the Beavers’ scoring.
As for Chestnut Ridge, Molly Miller led the way with a 266, while Kaelyn Stultz wasn’t far behind with a 261. Wilson Addy (258), Thomas Kosten (253) and Douglas Carl (25) also scored for the Lions.
DuBois also pulled out a tight one-point victory in the junior varsity contest, 268-267.
Conner-Park led all JV shooters with a 92, with Wilson (89) and Jack Elias (87) rounding out DuBois’ scoring.
Isaac Smith led Ridge with a 91.
With the regular season complete, DuBois will now prepare to compete in the State Rifle High School Championships.
DuBois is the host site for the state match this year, which will be held at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club Friday through Sunday (Feb. 18-20). A total of 12 teams and 11 other individual competitors will compete at states.