EVERETT — The DuBois rifle team was defeated for the first time this season on Friday as the Beavers fell to the defending state champion in smallbore and air rifle in Everett, 1386-1302.
DuBois (4-1) was led by Ella Sprague, who scored a 282 — good for second overall to Everett’s Liam Tegeler and his 284.
Liadan Conner-Park was second for DuBois with a 262 while Dominic Vizza scored a 254. Julian Roen also scored a 254 — a personal best — as Alexia Austin rounded out DuBois’ scoring with a 250.
Among the other DuBois shooters, Kaelyn Korb and Emily McClelland notched personal bests with each scoring a 231.
After Tegeler’s 284, other scorers for Everett included George Kuhne (279), Trey Meyers (278), Matt Semanek (273) and Ava Penatzer (272).
DuBois also fell in the junior varsity matchup, 286-266.
For JV, Jayden Overdorf paced the Beavers with a score of 93 — a personal best. Alex Sprankle was second and also had a personal best of 89 while Luke Gerg rounded out of the top three scorers with an 84.
Drake Fetters was the top shooter in junior varsity and led Everett with a 97. Teammate Autumn Berry was second with a 95 while Madison Smith scored a 95 for third.
DuBois is off now until Thursday as they will then travel to Somerset High School for its next matchup.