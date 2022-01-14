NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The DuBois rifle team ran its record to 4-2 with a 1300-1110 victory at Northern Cambria Thursday night.
DuBois got strong shooting from the top of its order, as three different shooters posted scored in the 270s.
Ella Sprague and Jeremy Wolfgang each shot a 278, but Sprague bested Wolfgang in Xs (center shots), 7-4, take home the top score. Wolfgang’s score was a personal best.
Teammate Mia Edwards had the third-beast score of the day with a 272, while Dominic Vizza and Julian Roen closed out the Beavers’ team scoring with a 239 and 233, respectively.
DuBois senior Krista Miller shot a personal best 207 in the varsity match.
Northern Cambria was led by Logan Parrish, who shot a 242. Sean Morgan was right behind him with a 238, while Ashton Rounsley (227), Alex Snyder (2200 and Hunter Buterbaugh (183) finished off the Colts’ scoring.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 344-336, to improve to 2-4.
Madalynn Wilson shot a match-best 91 to lead DuBois, while Kaelyn Korb and Marilla Ley each posted personal bests with a pair of 86s.
Jacob Frantz led Northern Cambria with an 89.
DuBois is off until next Thursday when it battles DuBois Central Catholic in one of the teams’ two annual air rifle matches.