DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team picked up a 1480-1286 win over DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday afternoon in an air rifle match.
Ella Sprague led the way for the Beavers and posted a personal best of 285, which was also the top score of the match. Dominic Vizza also shot a personal best, scoring a 280 while finishing second for DuBois. Rounding out the Beavers’ scoring was Alexia Austin and Liadan Conner-Park with 279 each while Brady Kiskaddon had a 275.
For DuBois Central Catholic, Elle Osterman led the way with a personal best of 275. Brady Snyder and Andrew Reiter finished second and third for DCC as they also had personal bests of 264 and 260, respectively. Rounding out the Cardinals’ scoring was Barak Clouser (251) and Garrett Porter (236).
DuBois Central Catholic took the win in junior varsity by a single point, 277-276.
Owen Mullins led the Cardinals with a 94. Teammates Ellie Gow and Jack Roy rounded out the three DCC scorers with a 93 for Gow and a 90 for Roy.
For DuBois, Alex Sprankle matched Mullins with a 94 and Morgan Hoare shot a personal best 93 for second. Jayden Overdorf rounded out the top three scorers with an 89.
DuBois (7-1) is back on the range on Wednesday as they host Bishop Carroll.
DuBois Central Catholic is scheduled to face DuBois again on Thursday in another air rifle match.