DUBOIS — The DuBois rifle team has the top five scorers Wednesday night against Northern Cambria as it came away with a 1352-1269 victory at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club.
Ella Sprague shot a meet-best 286, while Liadan Conner-Park and Dominic Vuzza each posted 271s.
The Beavers then got a pair of personal bests from Brady Kiskaddon (263) and Ian Hamilton (261) to round out its scoring.
Northern Cambria was led by Anna Griffiths’ 258, while Ryan Fetzer and Zach Lockard shot a 257 and 254, respectively.
Anthony Falduto added a 251 and Hunter Buterbaugh a 249.
The Colts edged the Beavers in the junior varsity match, 268-264.
Northern Cambria’s Oliver Fleming led all shooters with a 92, while teammate Griffiths had a 91.
Lockard added an 85. The Colts only had seven shooters total, so five athletes shot both JV and varsity.
Alex Sprankle led DuBois with an 88-2x, with teammate Jack Elias being right behind him with an 88-1x.
Morgan Hoare also shot an 88 but had no center hits.
DuBois closes out its regular season with an air rifle match against DuBois today and a regular match at home Friday against Bishop Carroll.