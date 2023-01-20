SOMERSET — The DuBois rifle team pulled out a tight 1321-1318 victory on Thursday at Somerset against a Golden Eagles squad that came in with a 9-1 record.
DuBois’ Ella Sprague posted the top overall score with a 287, besting Somerset’s Kiersten Allen (277) by 10 points. Sprague recorded the top marks in both the standing (94) and kneeling (97) positions, while Somerset’s Samantha Acey (97-4x) and Allen (994-2x) bested her in prone.
DuBois’ Liadan Conner-Park notched the third-highest score with a 269, with Dominic Vizza (261), Brady Kiskaddon (253) and Julian Roen (251) rounding out the Beavers’ scoring. Kiskaddon’s mark was a personal best.
After Allen, Somerset got a 268 from Matt Shaffer and a 265 by Maddison Allen. Acey (260) and Jared Walker (248) closed out the Golden Eagles’ scoring.
DuBois, now 5-1, will shoot a virtual match today against North Star before hosting Northern Cambria at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club next Wednesday.