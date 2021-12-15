DuBOIS — Given the past success of the DuBois rifle team, the expectations always run high for the Beavers, and this season is no different.
The Beavers captured a pair of Top 3 team finishes at the PA Rifle State Championship Match back in march — capturing a silver medal in the smallbore competition and a bronze in air rifle.
DuBois and veteran coach Joanne Pentz lost two members of that state squad to graduation in Alexandria Howard and Megan O’Rourke. They were members of a six-member senior class that moved on following last season.
Howard was DuBois’ top shooter last season and closed out her career with a sixth-place finish in smallbore with a 561, just five points out of third, and a seventh in air rifle (381-14). Both were improvements from her junior year when she was 11th in smallbore and 21st in air rifle.
The loss of Howard and the rest her senior class will be felt, as Pentz welcomes back just eight shooters from last year’s team. However, three of those returnees — Ella Sprague, Mia Edwards and Jeremy Wolfgang — were members of last year’s state team and give Pentz a strong nucleus to build around.
Sprague, now a sophomore, was the team’s No. 2 shooter as a freshman and placed 18th in smallbore (549) and ninth in air rifle (379-12) at states. Edwards was 14th in smallbore (551-13) and 12th in air rifle (376-13) as a sophomore, while Wolfgang finished 29th in smallbore (533-7) and 22nd in air rifle (368-9).
“This will be a rebuilding year for us with only eight returning student athletes,” said Pentz. “We lost six seniors and will have to train hard to replace those seniors. Still, our goal this year is to have a winning season and to win the state championship this year.
“We will miss Alexandria Howard and Megan O’Rourke, who were always in the Top 5 for all the matches and members of the State Team. Alex was our MVP last year, and she shot the highest score of the season. This year’s team will be lead by sophomore Ella Sprague.
“Ella has worked hard in the offseason, and she competes year-round at state and national matches. I know that she is determined to improve her scores to be the top shooter this year. Her work ethic at practice, along with her natural ability and determination, will be shown in her performance this season. We will be looking to Ella to put up some big scores to help the team have a wining season.
“Senior Jeremy Wolfgang will be the other leader on the team. Jeremy has really been putting in the hard work over the summer to improve his positions, and it shows in his practice scores. Jeremy is patient, methodical and disciplined in practice which is making a huge impact on his ability to shoot better scores. I am looking to Jeremy to be the leader of the team and to be on the top of the scoreboard.
“Mia Edwards finished every match last year in the Top 5. She has so much natural talent and continues to improve her scores. Mia spent time in the range this summer, and I am sure it will show in her scores this year. I know Mia will be a significant contributing member of the team this season.”
That trio will be joined in the starting lineup for today’s season opener against Portage by seniors Zak Roy and Krista Miller, juniors Luke Gerg and Henry Myers, sophomores Dominic Vizza and Julian Roen and freshman Ian Hamilton.
“Upcoming members who I am looking for good things to come from are Dominic Vizza and Julian Roen,” said Pentz. “They both put forth substantial effort into honing their skills over the summer. From what I am seeing so far in practice, I anticipate them nudging their way towards the counting five team. Freshman Ian Hamilton, Madalynn Wilson, Alexia Austin, John Elias and sophomore Liandon Conner-Park are also rapidly improving their skill sets.”
One of the biggest unknowns entering today’s season opener is how the shooters, particularly some of the younger ones, react to shooting live inside the range against the opposition. All of DuBois’ regular season matches last were shot virtually, meaning each team shot at its home range at same time, because of COVID-19. DuBois’ only live competition was the state championship match.
“I am fortunate to have a great group of student athletes this season,” said Pentz. “I am looking forward to seeing how the team performs at the first match against Portage. Many of the team members have not had the opportunity to shoot in a shoulder to shoulder match due to travel limitations from COVID (last year).
ROSTER
Seniors: Krista Miller, Zak Roy, Jeremy Wolfgang. Juniors: Mia Edwards, Luke Gerg, Henry Myers. Sophomores: Colton Barrett, Liadan Conner-Park, Marilla Ley, Devon London, Julian Roen, Ella Sprague, Dominic Vizza. Freshmen: Alexia Austin, Curren Durr, John Elias, Ian Hamilton, Morgan Hoare, Kailyn Korb.