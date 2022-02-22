dubois rifle team 2022 states
DuBois hosted the PA State Rifle High School Championships this past weekend and took home third-place team finishes in both the 3P smallbore and air rifle competitions. Team members who competed were (left to right) Zak Roy, Ella Sprague, Mia Edwards, Jeremy Wolfgang and alternate Dominic Vizza. Sprague posted DuBois’ best individual finish with a fifth in the smallbore competition.

 Submitted photo

DuBOIS — DuBois hosted the State Rifle High School Championships over the weekend at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club, and the host Beavers came away with a pair of third places in the team events and four Top 15 individual finishes.

DuBois shot a 2186 to place third in the 3P smallbore event, finishing behind Everett (2228) and Conemaugh Township (2199). Everett made it a clean sweep of the team titles at states, as the Warriors also took home the air rifle crown with a score of 1529. North Star (1491) finished second in that event, with DuBois being a close third at 1488.

Sophomore Ella Sprague powered the Beavers in the smallbore competition, placing fifth individually. She actually tied for the fourth-best score with McGuffey’s Riley Dunn, but Dunn got the higher spot based on having more center shots (Xs), 17-15.

Emmaus’ Griffin Lake took home the individual gold medal in smallbore with a 579, including 24 center shots, while Bishop Carroll’s Emily Bennett took silver with a 564. Everett’s Joey Kovach was right behind her in third with a 563, as spots 2-6 were only divided by three points.

DuBois got a second Top 15 finish by Mia Edwards, who was 14th with a 550. Teammate Zak Roy placed 20th with a 544, while Jeremy Wolfgang rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 530, which placed him 31st out of 55 shooters.

When it came to the air rifle competition, there were a couple familiar names at the top.

Lake captured his second individual gold medal as he shot a 394 with 27 center shots. Dunn took home silver with a 392 that featured 28 center shots. The bronze medal went to North Star’s Elissa Barron, who posted a 391 with 22 center shots.

DuBois’ best finishes in air rifle came from Edwards and Sprague, who each shot a 380. Edwards finished a spot higher in 13th as she had 17 center shots to Sprague’s 12.

Roy collected a second 20th-place finish with a 366, while Wolfgang (362) was 25th.

DuBois Central Catholic also competed in the air rifle event and was sixth as a team with a 1090.

The Cardinals’ top shooter was Taven Lukehart, who placed 1st with a 335. Teammates Brady Snyder (301) and Barak Clouser (266) were 32nd and 33rd, respectively, while Garrett Porter (188) rounded out DCC’s scoring with a 35th-place finish.

