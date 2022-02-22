DuBOIS — DuBois hosted the State Rifle High School Championships over the weekend at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club, and the host Beavers came away with a pair of third places in the team events and four Top 15 individual finishes.
DuBois shot a 2186 to place third in the 3P smallbore event, finishing behind Everett (2228) and Conemaugh Township (2199). Everett made it a clean sweep of the team titles at states, as the Warriors also took home the air rifle crown with a score of 1529. North Star (1491) finished second in that event, with DuBois being a close third at 1488.
Sophomore Ella Sprague powered the Beavers in the smallbore competition, placing fifth individually. She actually tied for the fourth-best score with McGuffey’s Riley Dunn, but Dunn got the higher spot based on having more center shots (Xs), 17-15.
Emmaus’ Griffin Lake took home the individual gold medal in smallbore with a 579, including 24 center shots, while Bishop Carroll’s Emily Bennett took silver with a 564. Everett’s Joey Kovach was right behind her in third with a 563, as spots 2-6 were only divided by three points.
DuBois got a second Top 15 finish by Mia Edwards, who was 14th with a 550. Teammate Zak Roy placed 20th with a 544, while Jeremy Wolfgang rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 530, which placed him 31st out of 55 shooters.
When it came to the air rifle competition, there were a couple familiar names at the top.
Lake captured his second individual gold medal as he shot a 394 with 27 center shots. Dunn took home silver with a 392 that featured 28 center shots. The bronze medal went to North Star’s Elissa Barron, who posted a 391 with 22 center shots.
DuBois’ best finishes in air rifle came from Edwards and Sprague, who each shot a 380. Edwards finished a spot higher in 13th as she had 17 center shots to Sprague’s 12.
Roy collected a second 20th-place finish with a 366, while Wolfgang (362) was 25th.
DuBois Central Catholic also competed in the air rifle event and was sixth as a team with a 1090.
The Cardinals’ top shooter was Taven Lukehart, who placed 1st with a 335. Teammates Brady Snyder (301) and Barak Clouser (266) were 32nd and 33rd, respectively, while Garrett Porter (188) rounded out DCC’s scoring with a 35th-place finish.