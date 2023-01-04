SIDMAN — Coming off a long holiday break, the DuBois rifle team traveled to Forest Hills on Tuesday and came home with a 1321-1287 victory against the Rangers to improve to 2-0 on the season.
DuBois had the top three shooters in the varsity match, led by Ella Sprague’s 280. Dominic Vizza posted a personal-best 273 to be the second overall shooter, while teammate Liadan Conner-Park was third with a 267.
Alexia Austin aided in the Beavers’ win with a personal beat of her own with a 252, while Julian Roen rounded out the DuBois scoring with a 249. Luke Gerg notched a personal-best 245 but didn’t factor in the team scoring.
As for Forest Hills, Leah Wiffel led the Rangers with a 262, while Nate Croyle was right behind her with a 260. Matthew Rickley (258), Kayla Weinzierl (257) and David Gates also scored for Forest Hills.
The Rangers earned a split on the day by winning the junior varsity match, 266-257.
Alex Sprankle shot a personal-best 88 to lead the Beavers, with John Elias (86) and Jayden Overdorf closing out DuBois’ scoring.
Forest Hills’ Mya Kehn won the JV match with a 91, while teammates Gage Ruddek and Avery Smiach shot an 89 and 86, respectively.
The DuBois JV squad is now 1-1.
The Beavers’ match against Juniata today has been postponed. The team will next shoot Jan. 12 at home against Chestnut Ridge.