PORTAGE — The DuBois rifle team opened its season with a tight 1303-1277 victory at Portage on Tuesday.
DuBois’ win was fueled by the duo of Ella Sprague and Liadan Conner-Park, who shot the two best scores of the day. Sprague led all shooters with a 282, while Conner-Park shot a personal best 273 to place second overall in her first varsity match.
Dominic Vizza posted the Beavers’ third-best score with a 252, while Alexia Austin shot a personal-best 249 and Julian Roen had a 248.
Sydney Castel recorded a 266 to lead Portage, with teammate Bella Koban not far behind with a 261. Abby Koban had a 252, while Trent Nesbella and Jonah Irvin each shot 249s.
The junior varsity match was even closer, with DuBois winning by three, 259-256.
DuBois’ Morgan Hoare led all JV shooters with an 88, while teammates John Elias and Jayden Overdorf weren’t far behind with an 86 and 85, respectively.
Portage also had its top three shooters all finish in the 80s, led by Skylar Scardon’s 87. Nickolas Gailey had an 85 and Jason Long an 84.
DuBois is now off until after New Year’s, traveling to Fores Hills on Jan. 3 before hosting Juniata in its home opener on Jan. 4.