DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team shot a virtual match against Somerset on Thursday and came out on top after posting a season-best team score in a 1340-1285 victory.
DuBois (5-2) was led by Ella Sprague, who shot a personal best 282 to post the top individual score in the match.
She was backed by Zak Roy, who had a 272. Jeremy Wolfgang wasn’t far behind Roy with a 271.
Mia Edwards (267) and Dominic Vizza (248) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
Alexia Austin shot a personal best 234 in the varsity match but didn’t factor into the team scoring for DuBois.
Maryssa Nicklow posted a 271 to lead Somerset, while Matt Shaffer, Eric Brant and Caitlyn Beachy all shot 254s.
Garrett Wagner closed out the Golden Eagles’ scoring with a 252.
Somerset won the junior varsity match, 265-248, with its top scorer Kiersten Allen leading all shooters with a 92.
Liadan Conner-Park led DuBois with an 84, while Anthony Sago and Alexis Pontzer shot 83 and 81, respectively. Pontzer’s score was a personal best.
The Beavers fell to 2-5 in junior varsity action with the loss.
DuBois is back in action today with another virtual match against North Star.