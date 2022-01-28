20220128-ce-sp Roy
DuBois’ Zak Roy, shown sizing up a target at a practice, shot a 272 Thursday in the Beavers’ 1340-1285 victory against Somerset. Roy’s score was the second-best of the day behind teammate Ella Sprague, who had a personal best 282. The duo helped DuBois shoot a season-best team score with its 1340.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team shot a virtual match against Somerset on Thursday and came out on top after posting a season-best team score in a 1340-1285 victory.

DuBois (5-2) was led by Ella Sprague, who shot a personal best 282 to post the top individual score in the match.

She was backed by Zak Roy, who had a 272. Jeremy Wolfgang wasn’t far behind Roy with a 271.

Mia Edwards (267) and Dominic Vizza (248) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.

Alexia Austin shot a personal best 234 in the varsity match but didn’t factor into the team scoring for DuBois.

Maryssa Nicklow posted a 271 to lead Somerset, while Matt Shaffer, Eric Brant and Caitlyn Beachy all shot 254s.

Garrett Wagner closed out the Golden Eagles’ scoring with a 252.

Somerset won the junior varsity match, 265-248, with its top scorer Kiersten Allen leading all shooters with a 92.

Liadan Conner-Park led DuBois with an 84, while Anthony Sago and Alexis Pontzer shot 83 and 81, respectively. Pontzer’s score was a personal best.

The Beavers fell to 2-5 in junior varsity action with the loss.

DuBois is back in action today with another virtual match against North Star.

