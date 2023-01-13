DuBOIS — In a battle of rifle unbeatens on Thursday, the DuBois rifle team picked up a 1319-1302 home win over Chestnut Ridge to get to 4-0 on the season.
DuBois had two of the top three shooters in the varsity matchup as Ella Sprague’s 289 was just one point off of her school record 290 that she shot a year ago. Teammate Liadan Conner-Park was third with a new personal best of 275.
Chestnut Ridge (6-1) was led by Molly Miller — as her 280 was good for second.
Dominic Vizza was third for the Beavers with a score of 259. Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth scorers comprised of two shooters that marked personal bests on a night when the Beavers needed it most.
Ian Hamilton scored a 252 as it was his first time in the top five. Freshman Brady Kiskaddon also found the top five for the first time in his career, scoring a 244.
Also shooting a personal best for DuBois was Kaeyln Korb with a 219.
Chestnut Ridge’s scorers also included Tom Kostenbauder (261), Isaac Smith (260), Nolan Bowser (251) and Addy Wilson (250).
DuBois also won the junior varsity contest, 269-253. In the JV match, DuBois’ Anthony Sago had a personal best of 93 while Jayden Overdorf also had a personal best of 90. Jack Elias rounded out the Beaver scorers with an 86 while teammate Natalia Williams had a personal best of 84.
Chestnut Ridge’s JV scorers included Kevin Myers (88), Brody Eichelberger (83) and Carl Greg (82).
DuBois travels to Everett today for an Allegheny Mountain East Section rival match.