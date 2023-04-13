DuBOIS — The bats were alive and well for the DuBois Lady Beavers softball team on Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Street fields against the Brookville Lady Raiders as DuBois pounded out 18 hits en route to a 20-5 win in four innings against the Lady Raiders.
Every single starter got a hit on the afternoon, led by Haley Reed’s 4-for-4 performance with three runs and three RBIs, as the Lady Beavers scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first and plated 19 hitters — with leadoff hitter Gabby Gulvas getting three at-bats in a single innings.
DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said it was good to see the girls get the bat on the ball after suffering a 7-4 loss on Tuesday to Cambria Heights.
“We did not hit the ball (Tuesday),” Nosker said. “I was a little upset with how they played (Tuesday) so it was nice for them to rebound ... We hit the ball and I was happy with that.”
Brookville led 2-0 after the top of the first inning as they took advantage of an error and four walks by starting pitcher Emma Delp.
“Emma was sick yesterday and I think it lingered over,” Nosker said. “She wasn’t feeling good so we had to quickly make a pitching change.”
But once the Lady Beavers got to the bats in the bottom half of the inning, they built up an insurmountable lead with a 15-run inning.
DuBois tied it up at 2-2 after Gulvas and Reed scored on an error. Two batters later, Lynx Lander one-hopped a pitch off of the left/center fence for an RBI, giving DuBois a 3-2 lead.
Aaliyah Estrada roped a single to left to make it 4-2 and a another run scored after a throw to second to get out Estrada stealing second base went into the outfield with Bree Weible at the plate. Weible then hit an RBI single to center to make it 6-2.
Reed’s second at-bat of the inning was a two-RBI single to right for an 8-2 lead and then Morgan Pasternak hit a one-hop triple off the wall in center that scored Gulvas and Reed for an eight-run lead as Brookville pitcher Alyssa Tollini was pulled for Tasha Rush.
DuBois kept scoring even with the pitching change, however, as Ava Baronick put a ball into play but a bobble by the Brookville catcher allowed Pasternak to score. Two batters later, DuBois got its lead to 10 as Estrada hit her second RBI single of the inning.
Weible’s second at-bat was hit to short and the throw to first was in the dirt, scoring two more DuBois runs. Teegan Runyon’s hit to center helped score the team’s 15th run of the inning as it went off a Brookville outfielder and Weible scored for the 13-run advantage.
Brookville would get the deficit down to 15-5 in the top of the second as Delp walked the first three batters before Nosker went to Baronick inside the circle. Tollini’s RBI single over Estrada at third made it 15-3 and Tory McKinney drew a bases loaded walk to make it 15-4. Two batters later, Kerstyn Davie’s fielder’s choice plated Cadence Suhan as the Lady Raiders trailed by 10.
DuBois added two runs in the bottom of the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Pasternak hit a single to right field for an RBI, but an error allowed Pasternak to make it all the way home as DuBois led 17-5.
The team’s lone third inning run came as Baronick hit an RBI single to left that scored Runyon — who also relieved Baronick inside the circle after the second inning as she threw the final two innings and allowed just one hit while walking two and striking out two.
“I wanted to get Teegan a couple innings anyway ... She enjoys it,” Nosker said. “She throws strikes and she’s not going to blow it by you, but she lets you hit the ball and as long as you make plays behind her, we’re ok. So we got some experience with her.”
DuBois needed two runs to win via the 15-run mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth and they accomplished that feat with one out. Estrada was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning as Weible popped up to Tory McKinney.
Runyon helped her own cause with a double to bring in Estrada and Gulvas then hit a single to shallow center as Nosker gave the stop sign to Runyon at third. Reed then made it 4-for-4 on the afternoon with the walk-off RBI single up the middle, giving DuBois a 20-5 win in four innings.
Pasternak, Baronick, Lander, Estrada, Runyon and Alexas Pfeufer had two hits each while Pasternak had three RBIs. Overall, Nosker said he was extremely pleased with how everyone in the order hit the ball.
“It was nice to see Teegan hitting the ball well,” Nosker said. “Haley Reed hit the ball well. I thought overall, top to bottom, we hit the ball well. It’s hard when you’re seeing different pitching from one day to the next — you have to adjust. That’s the biggest thing we’ve been talking to them in saying you have to adjust to the pitcher. Brookville’s young, they’re inexperienced and we know that. The pitching is going to be different speeds, you’ve just got to adjust to it. I was happy with it.”
Tollini and Kyra Beal had the lone hits for the Lady Raiders.
DuBois (4-3) is back on the diamond Saturday morning at the Bellefonte Tournament.
“Saturday we have the tournament in Bellefonte where we have two tough games guaranteed,” Nosker said. “So we’ll need both pitchers and we’ll need all hands on deck there.”
DuBois will play Bellefonte Saturday at 10 a.m. with Central Mountain and Forest Hills playing simultaneously. The two winners will then meet at noon as well as the two losing teams — also at noon.
Brookville (1-2) travels to St. Marys on Friday.
DuBOIS 20,
BROOKVILLE 5, 4 innings
Score by Innings
B’ville 230 0 — 5
DuBois (15)21 2 — 2
* One out when winning run scored.
Brookville—5
Meg McKinney lf 2100, Cadence Suhan 3b 2200, Alyssa Tollini p-2b 1111, Tory McKinney c 1001, Aubre Eble 1b 3000, Kerstyn Davie cf 1001, Lily Mills ph 1000, Jordan Daisley ss 1001, Kyra Beal dp 3010, Elisabeth Delaney rf 0000, Gabby West pf-rf 0100, Riley Eble rf 1000, Zani Spellman rf 0000, Tasha Rush 2b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 16-5-2-4.
DuBois—20
Gabby Gulvas ss 3210, Haley Reed lf 4343, Morgan Pasternak cf 4323, Ava Baronick 1b-p-dp 4121, Stasija Daniluk cr 0000, Lynx Lander dp-2b 3221, Alexas Pfeufer c 3120, Layden Mooney cr 0000, Audrey Hale ph 1000, Aaliyah Estrada 3b 3322, Bree Weible rf 4111, Teegan Runyon 2b-p 4321, Emma Delp p (flex) 0000, Jordan McGregor 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-15-18-12.
Errors: B’ville 6, DuBois 2. LOB: B’ville 9, DuBois 9. 2B: Lander, Runyon. 3B: Pasternak. SB: Estrada, Reed. HBP: Lander (by Rush), Estrada (by Rush).
Pitching
Brookville: Alyssa Tollini-1/3+ IP, 7 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Tasha Rush-3+ IP, 11 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
DuBois: Emma Delp-1+ IP, 0 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 3 SO; Ava Baronick-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Teegan Runyon-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Tollini.