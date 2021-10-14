DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams closed out an impressive regular season Tuesday by sweeping a Senior Night tri-match against Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic.
The Beavers closed out an undefeated season (19-0) by beating ECC (15-43) and DCC (15-45). The Cardinals only had one boy compete. On the girls’ side, the Lady Beavers secured wins against ECC (21-38) and DCC (15-47) to finish the year with a 19-1 record.
It proved to be a record-setting days for Beaver senior AC Deemer and Lady Beaver sophomore Morgan Roemer, as each set new course records — albeit just the second home meet this year since the course was altered to add a new closing loop around the tennis courts.
Roemer shattered her time from the season-opener (20:23), crossing the finish line in 19:30 — a full 1:21 ahead of teammate and runner-up Sidney Beers (20:51). Lady Beavers Morgan King was third with a 21:06.
Elk County Catholic had the next three finishers, with Grace Neubert (21:25) placing third and Sophia Bille (22:20) and Gianna Bille (22:47) crossing in fourth and fifth, respectively.
DuBois Morgan Rothrock (23:27) was seventh, with teammate Gabby Horner (26:38) eighth. DuBois Eva Bloom (29:44) and DuBois’ Lauren Hoover (30:08) rounded out the Top 10. Hoover in the lone Lady Beaver senior on the squad.
The only other girls to compete Tuesday were DCC’s Katelyn Smith (30:45) and DuBois’ Shelby Laukitis (30:46), who were 11th and 12th, respectively.
“Morgan (Roemer) demolished her previous time (20:23) by nearly a minute set back on Sept.14th,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “Morgan’s form continues to exude strength and efficiency. Her training efforts are certainly paying dividends.
“Morgan was joined by teammates Sidney Beers and Morgan King, whom also posted personal best times on the DAHS course. The work shows in the times. These Ladies are peaking at just the right point in the season to perform their best at the district championships.
On the boys’ side, it was all Beavers as they collected the Top 5 spots and six of the Top 8.
Senior AC Deemer led that charge as he ran an impressive time of 16:56 to set the new boys’ course record, besting the mark of 17:12 posted by senior teammate Joey Foradora in the season opener. Foradora was the runner-up Tuesday with a 17:23.
He was followed across the line by a trio of teammates in senior Ryan White (3rd, 17:37), senior Christian Roemer (4th, 17:47) and sophomore Rudy Williams (5th, 18:01.).
Elk County Catholic grabbed the next two spots, with Adam Straub (18:13) placing sixth and Alex Miller (18:27) seventh.
DuBois junior Jaedon Yarus (18:38) was eighth, while ECC’s Julia Funaki (18:55) and Lucas Polaski (19:04) rounded out the Top 10.
Central Catholic’s lone boys runner, Angelo Piccirillo, finished 12th with a time of 19:21.
Other DuBois seniors to compete were Luke Sturrock (13th, 19:59), Zach Funair (17th, 21:41), Chase Hook (18th, 21:49) and Zack Johnson (19th, 21:55).
“The Beavers’ undefeated winning streak was spearheaded by the senior squad of AC Deemer, Joseph Foradora, Ryan White, and Christian Roemer, with the scoring capped by a stellar performance from sophomore Rudy Williams,” said Yarus. “AC Deemer crowned Senior Night with a blistering run of 16:56 to claim the new overall male record for the DAHS course. I knew that AC was going to break into the 16:00s this season, and this record may hold for many years to come.
“AC has been a standout performer all season, and he deserves all the credit for his achievement today. There is no better way to celebrate Senior Night than by setting a new course record, and AC did just that. Teammates Foradora, White, Roemer, and Williams were no slouches, though, as there times were all within 1-minute of each other.
“The Beavers have incredible strength and depth to post such an incredibly close split to one another. Heading into district championships with times no higher than 18:00 is truly fortunate.
“This Senior Night was particularly bittersweet as DuBois cross country is graduating a seasoned group of runners. Many of these student-athletes have been with the program since middle school. I want to thank them for their devotion to the sport and commitment to the team. The seniors have left an unforgettable mark on a rich running history at DAHS. You will not be forgotten.”
In the middle school races, ECC’s Jace Meyer was the overall winner with a 13:12 and was followed across the line by teammates Andrew Mawn (13:17). Central Catholic’s Trent LaBenne (13:32) was third, while DuBois’ lone runner Connor Thompson was fourth.
DuBois’ Addison Love (14:12) won the girls race, finishing sixth overall in the process. Teammates Lucy Williams (15:46) and Miley Geibel (16:10) were second and third, respectively.
Both DuBois teams are now off until their respective district championship events. The DuBois boys look to defend their District 9 Class AA team crown, while the Lady Beavers will compete with District 10 in Class AAA.