BRADFORD — The DuBois cross country teams made the trek north on Route 219 to Bradford Tuesday afternoon and came with a combined 5-1 record in a quad-meet at the George G. Blaisdell Elementary School course.
The DuBois girls swept the meet, capturing lopsided wins against the host Lady Owls (18-37), DuBois Central Catholic (16-40) and Brockway (15-43). The Beavers lost to Bradford (21-34) but notched victories against DCC (19-40) and Brockway (15-43).
The Lady Beavers’ dominance was evident by the fact they had five of the Top 7 runners in the meet. Junior Morgan Roemer took home the win, crossing the line in 20:06 to beat junior teammate Sidney Beers (21:35) by nearly a minute and a half.
Bradford’s Caitlyn Taylor (21:53) was third overall, with Lady Beavers Morgan King (22:05) and Morgan Rothrock (23:12) rounding out the Top 5 in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Brockway’s top runner was Madelyn Schmader (23:36) who placed sixth. DuBois’ Julia Wirths (23:40) followed her in seventh, while Brockway’s Zoe Puhala (23:45) was eighth. Lady Rover Bailey Franci (24:26) crossed in 10th place.
“The Lady Beavers continued a successful season by topping a talented Bradford team along with competitors from Brockway and DCC,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “Morgan Roemer maintained a commanding lead throughout the race, setting the pace for teammates Sidney Beers, Morgan King, Morgan Rothrock, and Julia Wirths to follow.
“The front 5 Lady Beavers are establishing a consistent rhythm and pace early on. The season is young, and we are just hoping that everyone stays healthy to complete the season.”
Central Catholic’s top runners were Alyssa Yanak (26:51) and Lauren Jenkins (27:12), who finished 14th and 15th.
Over on the boys’ side, Bradford dominated the individual standings with the top three runners — Manny Diaz (17:04), Leo Paterniti (17:40) and Braden Friar (18:19).
DuBois’ Rudy Williams (18:39) was fourth and DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo (18:41) fifth. The next two spots went to Beavers’ Jaedon Yarus (20:03) and Trent LaBenne (20:32), while teammate Alex Horsley (21:16) was 10th.
“The Beavers’ numbers were impacted by ongoing injuries,” said Yarus. “However, they posted a courageous effort against Bradford. Rudy Williams, Jaedon Yarus, and Trent LaBenne stayed in the hunt against Bradford, but were unfortunately outmatched in the end.
“The boys are improving their running form which will contribute to success as the season progresses.”
Brockway’s Jed Manno (22:03) finished just outside the Top 10 in 11th.
DuBois and DCC both travel to Brockway on Tuesday, while Brockway runs at the Big Red Invitational on Saturday before that meet.