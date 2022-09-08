Morgan King
Buy Now

DuBois’ Morgan King, shown competing earlier last season, came in fourth with a time of 22:05 in Tuesday’s quad-meet at Bradford.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

BRADFORD — The DuBois cross country teams made the trek north on Route 219 to Bradford Tuesday afternoon and came with a combined 5-1 record in a quad-meet at the George G. Blaisdell Elementary School course.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos