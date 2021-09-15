DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams unveiled a newly-revised course at the high school with a strong showing in a home-opening quad-meet against Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic and Bradford.
The course, centered around the track complex at the high school, still retained the four elevation changes it had before but added a closing loop that saw runners exit the complex and make a loop down and then up above the tennis courts before heading for the finish line.
That added loop will present runners with an extra uphill and interesting down hill decent on tired legs moving forward. The initial take on the new-look course was positive and successful for both DuBois squads as they combined to go 6-0 on the day.
The Lady Beavers pulled out a hard-fought 24-33 win vs. Bradford while notching more lopsided victories against Brockway (25-42) and DCC (15-50), which did not have enough runners for a full squad on both the girls and boys sides.
As for the Beavers, they posted identical wins of 18-45 against both Brockway and Bradford and also beat DCC 15-50.
“I was excited to see how the runners would handle the steep terrain and fast descent around the tennis courts,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus of the course change. “Also, runners are already fatigued after ascending to the John DuBois Statue and still have about 1 mile to finish, so the renovated course has become especially demanding.
“The team trained incredibly hard for the past few weeks to prepare for our home opener. Coach (Lindi) Beers has been instrumental in developing a strength and conditioning program that has paid strong dividends with improving runners’ form, pace and endurance.
“I believe that having this course accessible on a daily basis allows Coach Beers and I the opportunity to execute training programs catered to technical courses, such as DuBois, and prepares them to excel on courses with less elevation changes.
“The forecast called for typical September cross country weather, including heat and humidity. I think the weather imposed an additional challenge for all the runners, so I am especially proud of our performance today.”
The varsity meet was split in to a girls and boys race, with the girls hitting the course first.
And, it was DuBois sophomore Morgan Roemer who grabbed the early lead and never looked back as she and Bradford’s Cori Dixon ran away from the field.
Roemer took home the win, crossing the finish line in 20:23. Dixon came across 35 seconds later in 20:58. DuBois proceeded to have four of the next six finishers, which went a long way towards the team’s sweep.
Lady Beaver Sidney Beers led that second wave of runners, placing third with a time of 22:03. Even she created some distance from fourth-place finisher Katelyn Taylor of Bradford who came in at 22:50.
DuBois’ Morgan King (22:55) and Delaney Yarus (23:16) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while Brockway’s Zoe Puhala (23:47) was seventh. DuBois’ Morgan Rothrock (24:15) was eighth, while Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader (24:27) and Bradford’s Elisa Hayden (24:29) rounded out the Top 10.
“We welcomed back runners that were previously on injury recovery, including Morgan Rothrock and Delaney Yarus,” said Yarus. “Julia Wirths opted to sit out this race for injury recovery.”
Over on the boys’ side, the Beavers dominated the meet by placing seven runners in the Top 10.
The duo of AC Deemer and Joey Foradora paced the field most of the way, with Foradora pulling away from his teammate in the second half of the race to win by 28 seconds, 17:12-17:40.
Brockway’s Micah Williamson, who stayed with the beaver duo in the first half of the race, collected a third-place finish with a time of 17:53. Bradford’s Leo Paterniti (17:59) wasn’t far behind in fourth.
DuBois’ Christian Roemer (18:18) crossed in fifth despite a quick tumble coming down the hill from the tennis courts in the new loop. He was followed across the line by teammates Ryan White (18:25), Jaedon Yarus (18:44), Rudy Williams (19:06) and Luke Sturrock (19:56) in sixth through ninth, respectively.
Bradford’s Braden Fryer (20:40) finished off the Top 10, while DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo (20:47) was 11th.
“The boys continue to run with incredible determination in pursuit of their second consecutive District 9 Class AA Championship,” said Yarus. “It is no surprise that Joseph Foradora and AC Deemer continue to lead the boys out front, but I am so proud of Christian Roemer, Ryan White, Jaedon Yarus, Rudy Williams and Luke Sturrock for sealing the deal.
“DuBois’ top seven boys all put down times below 20:00. This is an incredible feat considering the technical difficulty of our course.”
Bradford’s Marcus Terwilliger was the overall winner in the middle school race, with DuBois’ lone boy runner, Connor Thompson, placing third with a time of 13:12. Central Catholic’s Trent LaBenne was right behind him in fourth with a 13:29.
Bradford’s Kendyl Cruz (15:19) won the middle school girls race, with Brockway’s Hayden Shick (15:35) second and DuBois’ Lucy Williams (15:42) third.
DuBois travels to St. Marys on Tuesday in a meet that also features Kane, while Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic on Tuesday. Central Catholic runs at Altoona’s Mount Lion invite on Saturday.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Morgan Roemer (D) 20:23; 2. Cori Dixon (BR) 20:58; 3. Sidney Beers (D) 22:03; 4. Katelyn Taylor (BR) 22:50; 5. Morgan King (D) 22:55; 6. Delaney Yarus (D) 23:16; 7. Zoe Puhala (BW) 23:47; 8. Morgan Rothrock (D) 24;15; 9. Madelyn Schmader (BW) 24:27; 10. Elisa hayden (BR) 24:29; 11; Aubrey Cruz (BR) 25:34; 12. Karsyn Gracey-Dalcon (BR) 25:35; 13. Kendall Gracey-Dalcon (BR) 26:24; 14. Chloe Benden (BW), 26:29; 15. Hillary Beer (D) 26:30; 16. Leila Bines (BR) 26:53; 17. Anna Brubaker (BW) 27;33; 18. Gabi Horner (D) 28:42; 19. Lauren Horner (D) 31:38; 20. Shelby Laukitis (D) 31:50); 21. Lexi Moore (BW) 33:59; 22. Katelyn Smith (DCC), 36:44.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Joey Foradora (D) 17;12; 2. AC Deemer (D) 17:40; 3. Micah Williamson (BW) 17:53; 4. Leo Paterniti (BR) 17;59; 5. Christian Roemer (D) 18:18; 6. Ryan White (D) 18:25; 7. Jaedon Yarus (D) 18:44; 8. Rudy Williams (D) 19:06; 9. Luke Sturrock (D) 19:56; 10. Braden Fryer (BR) 20:40; 11. Angelo Piccirillo (DCC) 20:47; 12. Chase Hook (D) 21:40; 13. Joey Caruso (BR) 22:15; 14. Zach Funair (D) 22:20; 15. Mekhi Jones (BR) 22:25; 16. Tyler Stevens (D) 22:47; 17. Landon Schmader (BW) 22:48; 18. Aaron Chewning (D) 23:06; 19. Jed Manno (BW) 23:38; 20. Andrew Mottern (D) 24:06.