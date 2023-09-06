DUBOIS — Building off a strong showing at the Big Valley Invitational on Saturday, the DuBois cross country teams went a combined 6-0 on a steamy afternoon Tuesday to sweep their home opener — quad meet featuring Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic and Bradford.
The Beavers placed six runners in the Top 10 in pulling out a tight 27-30 victory against Bradford and more lopsided wins vs. DCC (17-45) and Brockway (15-49).
The Lady Beavers also had five of the Top 10 runners in coming away with a much easier sweep. Brockway (17-38) gave DuBois its closest battle on the girls side, with the Lady Beavers upending DCC (15-48) and Bradford (15-47) by near identical scores.
The boys race wasn’t without some drama, as Bradford’s top two runners — Brayden Friar and Leo Paterniti — made a wrong turn mid-race and came out the bottom of Monument Hill at the wrong place.
However, since an official didn’t see the violation, the two runners — who were first and second a the time — kept those spots when they crossed the finish line, albeit in quicker times than normal.
Friar took home the win in 17:00, while Paterniti was second just seven seconds back. Bradford also had one of its top runners go down with an injury on another part of the course.
DuBois collected six of the next eight spots, though, to help secure the sweep.
Rudy Williams (18:32) led that group of Beavers with a third-palce finish and was followed across the line by teammates Trent LaBenne (19:00) and Jay Parekh (19:05) in fourth and fifth, respectively.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Antonio Piccirillo took home sixth-place with a time of 19:18, while Bradford’s Marcus Terwilliger (20:24) was seventh,
A trio of Beavers then rounded ouf the Top 10.
Aaron Chewning crossed in eighth in 21:06, with younger brother Isaiah Chewning (21:14) not far behind in ninth. Landon Akers (21:24) completed the boys Top 10.
Brockway’s top boys finisher was Jed Manno (21:38), who placed 12th. Central Catholic’s Peyton Suplizio added a 14th-place finish with a time of 22:06.
When it came to the girls race, Lady Beaver Morgan Roemer cruised to victory in 19:48, which placed her seventh overall in the combined race.
Teammate Sidney Beers (21:15) was second (11th overall), with Morgan King (21:48) crossing the line third (15th overall).
Brockway’s Zoe Puhala was fourth in the girls event with a time of 23:00.
DuBois captured the next two spots, with Addison Love (23:42) and Sierra Sell (24:15) crossing in fifth and sixth, respectively.
A trio of Lady Rovers then came in as Grace Koelher (24:36), Anna Brubaker (25:26) and Izzy Keister (25:27) placed 7th-9th. DuBois Central Catholic’s Haley Semancik (26:51) rounded out the Top 10.
Brockway’s Louisa Chen (27:10) added an 11th-place finish.
DuBois, DCC and Brockway are all back in action Tuesday in a quad-meet at St. Marys.
GIRLS TOP 15
1. Morgan Roemer (D), 19:48; 2. Sidney Beers (D), 21:15; 3. Morgan King (D), 21:48; 4. Zoe Puhala (BW), 23:00; 5. Addison Love (D), 23:42; 6. Sierra Sell (D), 24:15; 7. Grace Koehler (BW), 24:36; 8. Anna Brubaker (BW), 25:26; 9. Izzy Keister (BW), 25:27; 10. Haley Semancik (DCC), 26:51; 11. Louisa Chen (BW), 27:10; 12. Cheyanne Miller (D), 28:32; 13. Brooke Couser (BR), 29:07; 14. Joleen Weimer (BR), 29:10; 15. Taylor Roy (D), 29:16.
BOYS TOP 15
1. Brayden Friar (BR), 17:00; 2. Leo Peterniti (BR), 17:07; 3. Rudy Williams (D), 18:32; 4. Trent LaBenne (D), 19:00; 5. Jay Parekh (D), 19:05; 6. Antonio Piccirillo (DCC), 19:18; 7. Marcus Terwilliger (BR), 20:24; 8. Aaron Chewning (D), 21:06; 9. Isaiah Chewning (D), 21;14; 10. Landon Akers (D), 21:24; 11. Evan Troisi (BR), 21:30; 12. Jed mManno (BW), 21:38; 13. Evan Soto (BR), 21:51; 14. Peyton Suplizio (DCC), 22:06; 15. Joe Caruso (BR), 22:31.