EMPORIUM — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team scored early and often Monday night as it opened the best-of-three District 10 championship series with a lopsided 24-0, 4-inning victory against Cameron County in Emporium in a game that could have been much worse.
DuBois scored five runs on six hits in the top of of the first, which proved to be all the offense the visitors needed as Samson Deeb tossed a one-hit shutout against an overwhelmed Cameron County squad.
Deeb struck out nine of the first 10 batters he faced in the first three-plus innings, with the lone ball put in play being a foul out to first baseman Hunter Allman to end the bottom of the first.
Deeb lost his no-hit bid with one out in the fourth when Bo Pearsall chopped a ball halfway up the first base line. Deeb elected to let the ball in hopes it went foul. When he realized it wasn’t his throw to second was too late.
Pearsall then stole second but was stranded there as Deeb recorded his 10th and 11th strikeouts to close out the game as DuBois won via the 15-run mercy rule after posting huge offensive innings in the second, third and fourth.
DuBois can win the District 10 title Wednesday evening when it hosts Cameron County in Game 2 of the championship series at Stern Field at 6 p.m. The District 10 champ will host the Section 1 Tournament on July 5-8.
Deeb get DuBois off and running with a double to lead off the game and went to third on a Boston Graham single. Graham then took off for second on a pitch that went to the backstop. Deeb raced home on the wild pitch while Graham hustled all the way around to third.
Talon Hodge then smacked a single of his own to plate Graham, then scored himself on a groundout by Danny Dixon where he ducked out of the way of a high pitch but the ball hit his bat and rolled out towards the pitcher.
Walker Thomas jump-started the inning again with a double to left-center and scored on the first of Hunter Allman’s three singles. Allman then swiped second and came home on a Brayden Zatsick single to make it 5-0 after a half inning.
With Deeb silencing the Cameron Count bats, DuBois’ offense went to work building an insurmountable lead.
DuBois more than doubled its lead with an eight-run second to go up 13-0.
Aaron Eberly led off the second with a double and scored on a double by Graham with one away. Graham quickly stole third and scored when Hodge reached on an error.
Danny Dixon followed with a RBI triple to right where the outfielder fell down, while Thomas and Allman added RBI singles to put DuBois up 10-0.
Quin Morgan kept the inning going with a two-out single before Eberly ripped a two-run triple to center in his second at-bat of the inning. Deeb then punctuated the huge rally with second double of the game to plate Eberly and give DuBois a 13-0 advantage.
DuBois didn’t let off the gas in the third, although it did start going base-to-base on several of is hits to the outfield.
Hodge led off the third with a double, one of seven in the game for DuBois, and later came home on a Thomas single. Allman added a sac fly in the inning, while Nick Roman plated a run with a single of his own to turnover the DuBois lineup.
Deeb followed with a two-run double to make it 18-0 before Graham capped the frame with a RBI groundout.
Leading 19-0, DuBois tacked on five more runs in the fourth while batting around for the third time in four innings.
Gavin Walls and Deeb each had RBI singles in the fourth, while the third run came home on an error. Graham then plated another run on a fielder’s choice where everyone was safe.
DuBois’ 24th and final run came home when Dixon drew a bases-loaded walk.
DUBOIS 24,
CAMERON COUNTY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 586 5 —:24
Cameron 000 0 — 0
DuBios—24
Samson Deeb p 5243, Boston Graham c 5223, Talon Hodge ss 5322, Danny Dixon cf 3323, Walker Thomas lf 5332, Hunter Allman 1b 3333, Brayden Zatsick 3b-2b 2211, Quin Morgan 2b 2110, Gavin Walls 3b 2221, Aaron Eberly rf 2222, Nick Roman rf 2111. Totals: 36-24-23-21.
Cameron County—0
Sylus Pearson ss 2000, Bo Pearsall 3b 2010, Cayden Trumpie p-2b 2000, Gage Trumpie 1b 2000, Zeb Pearson c 1000, Braxton Neyman lf-p 1000, Jacob Matteson cf 1000, Jacob Kolby rf 1000, Matt Doud rf 0000, Evan Ramsey 2b 1000, Tim Grovanz lf 0000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, CC 4. LOB: DuBois 5, CC 1. 2B: Deeb 3, Graham, Hodge, Thomas, Eberly. 3B: Dixon. SF: Allman. SB: Graham 2, Hodge 2, Thomas, Allman; B. Pearsall. PO: Zatsick (by C. Trumpie).
Pitching
DuBois: Samson Deeb-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Cameron: Cayden Trumpie-3 IP, 20 H, 19 R, 14 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Braxton Neyman-1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Deeb. Losing pitcher: Trumpie.