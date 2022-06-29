RIDGWAY — Just 48 hours after having a marathon game two, game three for the District 10 Senior League All-Stars baseball title took three hours and 13 minutes. But with a fly ball to right that was caught in relative darkness at 9:13 p.m., DuBois pulled off an improbable comeback to take a 17-9 win over Elk County and a trip to the state tournament.
Trailing Elk County once again in the sixth inning — this time 9-8, DuBois scored two in the top of the sixth to take a 10-9 lead and then got the bats going in the top of the seventh, plating seven more runs.
DuBois got seven of its 10 hits in the final two innings as reliever Alexander Sago got the win, throwing the final two and 2/3 innings and allowing just three hits and one run while striking out three.
“It’s really unbelievable,” DuBois manager Scott Sago said of how DuBois won the district title. “We had a lot of kids that didn’t sign up for Little League in the 15 and 16-year-old group. And to be honest with you, not a lot of people gave us a chance for this. We had two kids that didn’t make the 13 and 14-year-old team. The winning pitcher tonight didn’t make the 13 and 14-year-old team. He comes out and pitches his tail off. Everybody just piled on and they had something to do ... It was a great win.”
Early on, DuBois took advantage of walks by Elk County as they had 16 total among pitchers Derek Beimel, Brayden Asti and Austin Young. But both teams battled back and forth in the third and final game in the best-of-3 series.
At one point, DuBois drew a walk in the top of the fourth to take an 8-6 lead but Elk plated two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie things up. Elk then took a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a Beimel double into left — as that would be the last time Elk County would have the lead.
Gavin Walls, who had the walk-off hit in Sunday’s contest, ripped one off of Elk County pitcher Asti and into the outfield, plating one run and then another after the throw home was originally in time, but the ball was dropped, giving DuBois a 10-9 lead.
DuBois couldn’t get anything else going bit Sago was able to shut down Elk at the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
That led to DuBois doing what it’s done best in the final two games — scoring late. Seven more runs were had by DuBois to put the game and the series away in the final inning. Quin Morgan started the charge with a single into left for an 11-9 lead. A Jeremiah Mondi single then made it 12-9 and another Walls single made it 13-9.
Asti then had a balk to bring home Mondi for a 14-9 lead that also advanced Walls to third before Elk went to Young on the mound. Bryson Billock then drew a walk to load the bases and a Michael Stainbrook RBI single made it 15-9.
The final two DuBois runs then came on a Lucas Delaney dribbler down the first base line. Elk got the force out at home and Delaney thought it was a foul ball originally. The throw to first to double up was into the outfield, plating another run. The Elk throw home was also off the backstop, allowing DuBois to score its 17th and final run to make it 17-9.
With darkness falling, Sago was then able to Shawn Geci to fly out to right. Ben Porkolab then hit one to right as well, but was out trying to stretch it into a double. Two batters later, DuBois got the final out with a Cayden Vogt fly ball to give DuBois the district title.
Delaney had a double and two RBIs while Morgan and Mondi also had two hits and two RBIs. Walls led the team with two hits and three RBIs as it was a team effort all around.
“We changed up the lineup a little bit from what we were doing (in the previous two games),” Sago said. “They did it — it’s nothing we did. They’re a great group of kids and they all contributed. Ricky Clark kept us in the game, he had a great series. Lucas Delaney had a bunch of hits and the one off the wall. Quin (Morgan) who caught tonight, hasn’t caught in five years. Obviously I’m a super proud dad, but Alexander pitched his tail off today. It’s wonderful.”
The win not only gives DuBois the district title, but it also moves them directly into the state tournament due to no others in sectionals. That state tourney then starts on July 10 — also in DuBois.
It’s a team win and we’re excited,” Sago said. “And the state tournament is going to be in DuBois. We’re on to states and we’re really looking forward to it.”
DuBOIS 17,
ELK COUNTY 9,
Score by Innings
DuBois 050 302 7 — 17
Elk 231 210 0 — 9
DuBois—17
Lucas Delaney cf 5222, Trent Miller ss 4100, Ricky Clark p-1b 2300, Quin Morgan c 5122, Jeremiah Mondi dh 4222, Brandt Bash pr 0100, Gavin Walls lf 4223, Lynx Lander 2b 1111, Anthony Sago rf 1100, Bryson Billock rf 2100, Michael Stainbrook 3b 3112, Nicoli Feshuk pr 0100, Alex Sago 1b-p 0000. Totals: 31-17-10-12.
Elk County—9
Aiden Beimel ss 3210, Shawn Geci cf 3100, Ben Porkolab lf 4233, Derek Beimel p-3b-2b 4131, Cayden Vogt c 4121, Brayden Asti 3b-p-3b 4121, Louis Bonini 2b 3010, Frankie Miller rf-2b-rf 1000, Rocco Delhunty dh-rf 4121, Hunter Beeler 1b 4011, Austin Young p 0000. Totals: 35-9-15-8.
Errors: DuBois 0, Elk 3. LOB: DuBois 9, Elk 11. 2B: Delaney; Delhunty, D. Beimel. SAC: Geci. SB: Asti 2, Vogt, Beeler.
Pitching
DuBois: Ricky Clark-4 1/3 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Alexander Sago-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Elk County: Derek Beimel-3+ IP, 3 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 4 SO; Brayden Asti-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO; Austin Young-2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Al. Sago. Losing pitcher: Asti.