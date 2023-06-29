DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team backed up its dominant win over Cameron County on Monday evening with an identical result on Wednesday evening, this time at Stern Family Field, as DuBois captured the District 10 Senior League title with a 24-0 win over Cameron County in four innings.
DuBois had 17 hits in the three innings as pitchers Hunter Allman and Talon Hodge combined for a one-hitter against Cameron County.
The win not only gives DuBois the District 10 title, but it will now also give them an automatic berth into the state tournament — set to open on July 11 in DuBois.
“Our team hit the ball really well and pitched really well in both games,” DuBois manager Chris Deeb said. “We look forward to the state tournament.”
Allman threw the first two innings and got the win by allowing the lone Cameron County hit of the evening — a Brayton Heyman single into left field — while walking one and striking out four. Hodge then pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two.
DuBois scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first on four hits as they took advantage of three Cameron County errors, as well as aggressive baserunning that included steals of home by Brayden Zatsick and Aaron Eberly.
The second inning saw DuBois score eight runs on seven hits as Cameron County again had three errors, as they had seven total in the contest. The third and final at-bats for DuBois saw them score six on six hits as they were able to cruise for a commanding 24-0 win in four innings — the same score from Monday night’s game one — to win the district title.
Eleven of the 12 DuBois players recorded hits while every single player had at least one RBI. Zatsick was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Samson Deeb, Boston Graham, Hodge, Noah Farrell and Danny Dixon had two hits each as Dixon had a triple in the bottom of the third inning, Farrell doubled in the first inning and Hodge doubled in the third inning for the team’s only extra-base hits.
It took just three batters for DuBois to get on the board as Hodge had an RBI single for the 1-0 lead and Farrell’s RBI double then made it 2-0. Walker Thomas’ RBI single saw DuBois lead by three and Zatsick’s two-RBI single a 5-0 advantage. That led to an error on a pickoff attempt by Cameron County starting pitcher Bo Pearsall as Allman scored to make it 6-0. Zatsick would then later steal home before the pitch was thrown, giving DuBois a 7-0 lead. Pearsall then tried to pick off a DuBois runner at first, allowing Eberly to steal home for the 8-0 advantage. A throw by catcher Zeb Pearson to get a DuBois runner out at third went into left field, giving DuBois its ninth and 10th runs of the inning.
DuBois picked up where they left off in the bottom of the second as Deeb’s RBI single made it 11-0 and a bloop single by Graham put DuBois up by a dozen. Deeb later stole home on the pitcher-catcher exchange as Gavin Walls then hit an RBI single to left for a 14-0 lead. One batter later, Dixon hit one the opposite way for an RBI single as DuBois led 15-0.
Quin Morgan’s RBI single off of new pitcher Pearson made it 16-0 and Nick Roman then hit a single with the bases loaded as no one went after the ball as it landed by the second base bag, scoring another run as the bases were still loaded with a 17-0 lead. Deeb’s RBI single made it 18-0 before Cameron County could get out of the inning.
Hodge took to the mound in the top of the third and promptly struck out Tim Grovance and Matt Doud on six straight pitches before getting leadoff hitter Sylus Pearson to ground out to Hodge.
DuBois then scored its final six runs of the game as Hodge led off with a double down the left field line and was brought in by Dixon’s triple that one-hopped high off of the left field fence for the 19-0 advantage. DuBois went up 20-0 on Allman’s single into center field and Eberly drew a bases-loaded walk to give DuBois a 21-run lead. An error on a ball hit into left field by Deeb plated another for the 22-0 lead and Graham’s RBI single into center made it 23-0.
Farrell notched the final RBI of the day as his single to center field made it a 24-0 ball game.
In Cameron County’s last at-bats, Gage Trumpie drew a walk with one out and Hodge then got Zeb Pearson to popup to short. But with Jacob Mattison at the plate, Hodge pitched off Trumpie at first to end the ballgame, giving DuBois the 24-0 mercy rule win in four innings and the District 10 title.
DuBOIS 24,
CAMERON COUNTY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Cameron 000 0 — 0
DuBois (10)86 x — 24
Cameron County—0
Sylus Pearson ss 2000, Bo Pearsall p-3b 1000, Gage Trumpie 1b 1000, Zeb Pearson c-3b-p 2000, Jacob Mattison 3b-c 1000, Brayton Heyman cf 1010, Jacob Kolby lf 1000, Evan Ramsey 2b 1000, Tim Grovance dh 1000, Matt Doud rf 1000. Totals: 12-0-1-0.
DuBois—24
Samson Deeb ss-1b 5222, Boston Graham c 4222, Talon Hodge 2b-p 3421, Noah Farrell 1b-ss 2121, Gavin Walls 3b 2111, Danny Dixon cf-rf 3322, Walker Thomas lf 3211, Hunter Allman p-cf 2311, Brayden Zatsick 3b 2222, Quin Morgan 2b 1111, Aaron Eberly rf-3b 0201, Nick Roman rf 1111. Totals: 28-24-17-16.
Errors: Cameron 7, DuBois 0. LOB: Camron 1, DuBois 8. 2B: Farrell, Hodge. 3B: Dixon. SB: Deeb, Zatsick, Eberly. HBP: Morgan (by Pearsall), Thomas (by Z. Pearson).
Pitching
Cameron County: Bo Pearsall-1 2/3 IP, 8 H, 18 R, 13 ER, 9 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Zeb Pearson-1 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Hunter Allman-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Talon Hodge-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Allman. Losing pitcher: Pearsall.