DuBOIS — After dropping a heartbreaking, 5-4, contest to District 28 champion Downingtown West late Wednesday night in a game that ended shortly before midnight, the DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team had 14 hours to regroup and keep its hopes in the Glen Fiebig Memorial Pennsylvania State Tournament.
They certainly accomplished that feat as DuBois took down District 20 champ Pennridge in a convincing, 12-4, win in an elimination matchup at Stern Family Field Thursday afternoon.
DuBois had 17 hits as each starter had at least one, led by 3-for-3 performances by Brayden Zatsick and Noah Farrell, as Zatsick scored a run and had a triple while Farrell also scored a run and had two RBIs. Teammate Boston Graham was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI.
On the mound, DuBois played for the bigger picture of state title aspirations and was able to conserve its pitchers as manager Chris Deeb was able to keep starting pitcher Graham and reliever Talon Hodge under 35 pitches, making them available for today’s 1 p.m. game and, if successful, a 4 p.m. matchup after that.
“We would still like to be in the winners bracket and that game got away from us (Wednesday) night,” Deeb said. “But today, everything went according to plan. We saved all the pitchers that we needed to so we’re still in good shape to make a run at the finals.
“The first game we had, we changed our approach and everybody hit well. We got confident and went back to the old way and we didn’t put up that many hits in the last game ... So we talked and we went back to our first game mentality. When you’re scoring runs, it’s an easy game.”
Graham got the start on the mounded and threw the first inning and a third, allowing just one hit while striking out three of the four outs as he ended his stint with 32 pitches. That paved the way for Hodge, who on his first pitch, got Pennridge’s Caden Hamman to hit into a 1-6-3 double play to end the top of the second. Hodge got into the top of the fourth and reached 34 pitches on a strikeout as he threw two full innings, allowing three hits, three runs and a walk while striking out two. From there, Zatsick went the distance on the hill, throwing the final three and 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run while walking three.
With DuBois as the home team, it took four batters to go up 1-0 as Danny Dixon singled into left field off of Pennfield starting pitcher Hunter Herr, allowing Samson Deeb, who doubled to lead off the contest. With Farrell on third, Hodge laid down a squeeze bunt that ended up going for an RBI single as he beat the throw at first, putting DuBois up two. Walker Thomas’ groundout saw DuBois take a 3-0 lead as it plated Dixon and with Hunter Allman at the plate, a grounder to third resulted in an error, allowing Hodge to score for a 4-0 advantage.
DuBois tacked on another in the bottom of the second as Graham hit a bloop double to right field that got by the diving outfielder with one out, followed by an RBI single by Farrell to give them the five-run lead.
However, Pennridge got on the board in the top of the third and cut the DuBois lead to just two. Owen Dimmick’s triple scored two runs as one batter later, Dimmick crossed the plate on a Collin Jones groundout.
That would be as close as Pennridge would get to DuBois as they matched the three runs in the bottom of the third inning. After Thomas led off the inning with a single, he would steal second before Hunter Allman’s RBI single brought him home as DuBois led 6-3. Two sacrifice bunts followed, the last of which saw Aaron Eberly’s one score Allman to give DuBois a four-run lead. Deeb reached first on an error and Graham had an infield single, beating the throw from short. With Farrell at the plate, Herr went for the pickoff of Graham off of first as he would then get caught in a rundown. However, Deeb was able to cross the plate to go up by five prior to Graham getting out.
Pennridge saw Herr’s RBI single in the top of the fifth cut the DuBois lead to 8-4, but DuBois took a commanding lead in the bottom of the fifth and added another run in the sixth.
Zatsick’s triple went by a diving outfielder in left with one out and no one on. Eberly followed with a single to left, plating Zatsick for the 9-4 lead. Two batters later, Graham’s RBI single brought home Eberly to put DuBois ahead by a half-dozen.
DuBois had seven total stolen bases on the afternoon as many of those led to RBIs the following batter. Such was the case for the next run as Graham stole second, allowing Farrell’s single to center to bring home home for the 11-4 lead.
The final run for DuBois in the bottom of the sixth saw Hodge lead off with a triple, followed by a Thomas RBI single.
The win moves DuBois in another elimination game Friday at 1 p.m. as they’ll take on Hollidaysburg, who eliminated Titusville later on Thursday with an 11-5 win.
“Everyone played well and it was a great team win,” Deeb said.
DuBOIS 12,
PENNRIDGE 4
Score by Innings
Pennridge 003 010 0 — 4
DuBois 413 031 x — 12
Pennridge—4
Will Conner c 3220, Jacob Gissinger cf-p 2110, Owen Dimmick 1b-cf 2112, Collin Jones ss-3b 4001, Hunter Herr p-cf 3021, Carter Thompson cr-1b 0000, Chase Herrington 2b 2000, Lucas Furlong 1b 2000, TJ McGuigan ss 1000, Caden Hamman dh 3010, Landon Dieffenbach lf 2010, Sean Reavy lf 1000, Matt Sica rf 0000. Totals: 25-4-8-4.
DuBois—12
Samson Deeb ss-c 4210, Boston Graham p-2b-c-ss 4231, Noah Farrell 1b 3132, Danny Dixon cf 4111, Talon Hodge 2b-p-2b 4221, Walker Thomas lf 4122, Hunter Allman 3b 4111, Brayden Zatsick c-p 3130, Aaron Eberly rf 3112. Totals: 33-12-17-10.
Errors: Pennridge 5, DuBois 1. LOB: Pennridge 6, DuBois 6. DP: Pennridge 1, DuBois 2. 2B: Deeb, Graham. 3B: Dimmick; Zatsick, Hodge. SAC: Zatsick, Eberly. SB: Conner 2; Dixon 2, Thomas 2, Deeb, Graham, Eberly. HBP: Dimmick (by Graham).
Pitching
Pennridge: Hunter Herr-4 2/3 IP, 14 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Jacob Gissinger-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Boston Graham-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Talon Hodge-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brayden Zatsick-3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hodge. Losing pitcher: Zatsick.