DUBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team got off to a rough start Sunday night at the Glen Fiebig Memorial Pennsylvania State Tournament Sunday, dropping its opener to Section 4 Hollidaysburg, 17-1 in five innings.
Hollidaysburg, which had just nine players for the game, dominated offensively as it outhit DuBois 17-3 en route to ending things early via the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth. DuBois hurt itself even more by committing five errors and having several other mental miscues around all the base runners Hollidaysburg just with its hits.
Seven of Hollidaysburg's nine players had at least two hits in the win, an offensive outburst led by Carson Kratzer, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs. He also had a sc fly as he knocked in a run all four of his plate appearances.
Drew Banks also had three hits for the Section 4 champ, while Isaac Miller, Keagan Hockey, Brady Michaels, Ethan Karageanes and Jakob Wertz all had two hits. All but Karageanes drove in at least one run in the victory.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for a quartet of Hollidaysburg pitchers who comined to throw a three-hitter. Hockey got the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Ricky Clark led DuBois at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles the lone run for the District 10 champions, who are the host team for the tournament — playing in the spot of Section 2, did not have any Senior League squads enter All-Star play.
The loss dropped DuBois into the losers' bracket, where it plays Abington Heights today (Monday) at 2 p.m. in an elimination game. Abington dropped its opener to Greencastle, 11-1, on Sunday.
Hollidaysburg grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the first as Hockey beat out an infield single with one out, then stole second before scoring on a single by Kratzer.
DuBois tried to answer right back in the bottom half of the inning.
Trenton Miller legged out an infield single with one out and went to third on a double to right by Clark. However, Hollidaysburg starter Drew Banks stranded both runners in scoring position with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Hollidaysburg then grabbed control of the game with three runs in the second and two more in the third.
Colin Padamonsky and Miller each had RBI singles in the second, while Kratzer plated the third run on a sacrifice fly to right. In the third, Michaels and Karageanes opened the frame with back-to-back singles before Michaels scored on a wild pitch and Karageanes an error.
Hollidaysburg then broke the game wide open with a nine-run fourth to take a 15-0 lead and put the 15-run mercy-rule into play.
The Section 4 champs had six hits in the fourth, while DuBois committed two of its five errors in the frame as well as Hollidaysburg batted around. Kratzer had a pair of two-run doubles in the outburst, while Hockey had a two-run double of his own. Michaels added a run-scoring single.
DuBois didn't go away quietly, though, and plated a run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the game.
Clark led off the inning with a double just inside the third-base bag, then scored with two outs when Bryson Billock reached on an error. That's all the offense DuBois could muster though, as Hollidaysburg pushed two more runs across in the fifth on RBI singles by Banks and Wertz to set the final score at 17-1.
With the win, Hollidaysburg advanced in the winners' bracket to play Greencastle.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 17,
DUBOIS 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
H'burg;132;92;—;17
DuBois;000;10;—;1
Hollidaysburg—17
Isaac Miller 2b-p 5121, Keagan Hockey ss-p-2b 4322, Carson Kratzer 3b 3136, Jake Hileman cf 3100, Brady Michaels rf 3321, Ethan Karageanes lf 4220, Drew Banks p-ss 4231, Colin Padamonsky 1b 3211, Jakob Wertz c 3221. Totals: 31-17-17-13.
DuBois—1
Lucas Delaney cf 2000, Brandt Bash 3b 1000, Trenton Miller ss-p 2010, Ricky Clark p-3b-cf-ss 2120, Quin Morgan c 2000, Jeremiah Mondi 3b-p-1b 2000, Bryson Billock lf-cf 2000, Gavin Walls dh-lf 2000, Alex Sago 1b-p 0000, Michael Stainbrook 2b 1000. Lynx Lander 2b 1000, Nicoli Feshuk rf 1000, Anthony Sago rf 1000. Totals: 19-1-3-0.
Errors: H'burg 1, DuBois 5. LOB: H'burg 6, DuBois 3. DP: DuBois 1. 2B: Hockey, Kratzer 2; Clark 2. SF: Kratzer. HBP: Padamonsky (by Mondi). SB: Miller, Hockey, Hileman, Banks.
Pitching
H'burg: Drew Banks-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO; Keegan Hockey-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Isaac Miller-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Ricky Clark-3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Jeremiah Mondi-1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Alex Sago-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Trenton Miller-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hockey. Losing pitcher: Clark.