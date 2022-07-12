DUBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team saw its stay at the Glen Fiebig Memorial Pennsylvania State Championship come to end Monday afternoon with a 20-0, 4-inning loss to Abington Heights at Showers Field.
That setback came on the heels of a 17-1, 5-inning loss to Hollidaysburg late Sunday night on the opening day of the tournament.
DuBois never got going — offensively or defensively — Mondayt asa trio of Abington pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout while striking out six in four innings.
DuBois got its only base runners of the game in the second when Jeremiah Mondi drew a walk with one out and Gavin Walls followed with a single.
However, Abington starter Ben Walsh halted any thoughts of a rally there as he struck out Bryson Billock before Mondi was thrown out trying to take third on a wild pitch to end the inning. Walsh notched the win after tossing two shutout innings, allowing the one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Offensively, Abington had a busy day on the bases as it coupled 13 hits with six walks and nine DuBois errors, which led to half of its runs being unearned.
Abington scored six times in each of the first two innings before adding three runs in the third and five in the fourth in the mercy-rule victory.
Evan Keiper led the Abington attack, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBis and four runs scored. Chase Durkin, Aiden Straw and Walsh all had two hits, with Walsh driving in a pair of runs.
Teammates Danny Fritxh, Cody Brown and Tyler Fritsch all had two RBIs, with Fritch scoring four runs and Durkin three.
“There were a lot of kids here who probably wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity normally,” said DuBois manager Scott Sago. “Obviously, it’s not what we were hoping for, but I’m proud of the kids. They practiced hard and did their thing.
“We’re proud of them especially because there are some kids that maybe don’t play on the high school team or whatever. Maybe they’ll never get this opportunity again here playing in a beautiful facility and doing the things they needed to do.”
With the win, Abington advanced to play Warrior Run in an elimination game today. Warrior Run lost a wild 21-17, 9-inning contest to Upper Moreland Monday evening.
ABINGTON HEIGHTS 20,
DUBOIS 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Abington 663 5 — 20
DuBois 000 0 — 0
Abington—20
Chase Durkin 2b 4320m Aiden Straw 1b 4220, Evan Kepier cf 3423, Logan Williams c 4311, Danny Fritch 3b 2412, Peter Tayoun lf 1211, Emma Cuck lf 2100, Ben Walsh p-ss 3122, Cody Brown ss-p 1002, Raphael Thomas ss-p 2010, Tyler Fritsch rf 2012, Liam MOran rf 2000. Totals: 30-20-13-1.
DuBois—0
Lucas Delaney p-cf 2000, Trenton Miller ss-p-ss 2000, Ricky Clark 1n-ss-1b 2000, Quin Morgan 2b 1000, Michael Stainbrook ss-3b 1000, Jeremiah Mondi c 0000, Gavin Walls dh-p 1010, Nicoli Feshusk rf 0000, Bryson Billock lf 1000, Lynx Lander 3b 1000, Anthony Sago 3b-rf 0000, Alex Sago cf-1b 1000, Brandt Bash 2b 0000. Totals: 12-0-1-0.
Errors: AH 0, DuBois 9. LOB: AH 6, DuBois 1. DP: DuBois 1. 2B: Keiper, SF: Brown. HBP: Keiper (by Delaney). SB: Durkin, Straw, Keiper, Walsh.
Pitching
Abington: Ben Walsh-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Raphael Thomas-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Cody Brown-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Lucas Delaney-2 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Trenton Miller-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Gavin Walls-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Walsh. Losing pitcher: Delaney.