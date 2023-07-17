DUBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team battle its way back to the state championship game following a heartbreaking loss to Downingtown West on Wednesday, but Warrior Run proved too much for the host team to handle Saturday as the Section 3 champs captured the title with a 10-0, 5-inning victory.
DuBois won three straight in the loser’s bracket, including getting some revenge on Downingtown with a 2-1 victory, but had to use up all of its top pitching to make that run. DuBois entered the championship game with its top four pitchers ineligible to pitch, and also were without the services of starting center fielder Danny Dixon who injured his ankle during a wild walk-off win vs. Hollidaysburg on Friday.
Meanwhile, Warrior Run was fresh having had an off day on Friday after winning its first three games to reach the final. That also meant the Section 3 champs had Griffen Harrington primed and ready to go on the mound.
And, the tall righty silenced the DuBois bats as he tossed a two-hit shutout.
Harrington was backed by an offense that scored in every inning — pushing a pair of runs across in first, second and third innings before scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth to put the mercy rule into play.
Harrington then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the fifth to finish off his shutout and send Warrior Run to the Eastern Regional in Bangor, Maine. Dixon was able to pinch hit in the fifth for DuBois and flew out to center to end the game.
DuBois went 4-2 at the state tournament and finished All-Star play with a 6-2 record.
“I’m proud of the boys. Second in the state isn’t that bad of a title,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “We had a great tournament but just ran out of arms and spent everything to get here. We figured second place was better than fourth place. So, we threw everything we had (Friday) to get here and we just hoped something would work out.
“Warrior Run is a good team though. They chipped away every inning and that’s all they needed. They played solid baseball, and we let a few things go. Harrington is a good pitcher too, and we just couldn’t get anything going against him.”
DuBois tried to make some noise in the first against Harrington.
Samson Deeb walked to lead off the game and promptly stole second. Harrington countered with a strikeout before Noah Farrell hit a line drive to deep right field. Warrior Run’s Avery Reiff got turned around on the play but recovered to make the catch.
Deeb tagged and went to third but was stranded there. He was the lone DuBois runner to get past second base in the game.
Brayden Zatsick singled with one out in the second but was left standing at first, while Boston Graham drew a two-out walk in the third and stole second. However, he overslid the bag and tried to go to third and was tagged out in a rundown to end the inning.
Farrell was then robbed to open the fourth as center fielder Landen Wagner hustled to make a nice diving catch. Walker Thomas later singled with two outs but was stranded after stealing second base.
While Harrington shut down the DuBois bats, Warrior Run built a 6-0 lead against starter Boston Graham, DuBois’ normal catcher, by scoring two runs in each of the first three innings against the righty.
Wagner led off the bottom of the first with a walk, while Landon Tillson followed with a single. It looked like Graham might work out of the early jam as Harrington was called out for interference when Deeb tried to a pickoff throw to third and Landon Polcyn struck out.
However, Reiff plated two runs on an infield single with two away. Shortstop Talon Hodge made a nice stop on the play, but his throw to first was too late. Tillson, who was on second at the time, kept running around third. he got in a brief rundown but beat a throw to the plate to make it 2-0.
Warrior Run wasted little time adding to that lead in the second as Cohen Zechman ripped a leadoff triple and scored on a Tyler Ulrich single to center. Ulrich later scored on a bases-loaded walk by Harrington.
Warrior Run tacked on two more runs un the third on a two-out, two-run single by Wagner.
A four-run fourth against Zatsick, who relieved Graham to start the inning, then all but did DuBois in.
Chase Knarr had the big blow in the frame — a two-run triple to right. James Keifer and Ulrich eached added RBI singles in the inning to finish off the Warrior Run scoring.
Ulrich and Reiff were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win, while Wagner and Knarr both had a pair of RBIs.
WARRIOR RUN 10, DUBOIS 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 00 — 0
Warrior Run 222 4x — 10
DuBois—0
Samson Deeb c 1000, Boston Graham p-2b 1000, Noah Farrell 1b 2000, Talon Hodge ss 2000, Walker Thomas cf 2010, Hunter Allman 3b 2000, Brayden Zatsick 2b- 2010, Aaron Eberly lf 2000, Quin Morgan rf 1000, Gavin Walls rf 0000, Danny Dixon ph 1000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Warrior Run—10
Landen Wagner cf 2112, Landon Tillson c 2110, Griffen Harrington p 3001, Landon Polcyn 1b 3010, Mason Bryson spr 0100, Avery Reiff rf 3122, Chase Knarr dh 1212, Gabe Engell lf 0000, James Keifer 3b 2111, Kohen Zechman ss 1210, Tyler Ulrich 2n 3122. Totals: 20-10-10-9.
Errors: DuBois 1, WR 0. LOB: DuBois 3, WR 8. DP: DuBois 1, WR 0. 3B: Knarr, Zechman. SAC: Zechman. HBP: Grahm (by Harrington); Tillson (by Graham), Knarr (by Graham). SB: Deeb, Graham, Thomas; Wagner 3, Tillson, Knarr, Zechman.
Pitching
DuBois: Boston Graham-3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Brayden Zatsick-1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Warrior Run: Griffen Harrington-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Harrington. Losing pitcher: Graham.